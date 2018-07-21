Napa County is gradually breaking its habit of trucking millions of gallons of wine wastewater annually to the East Bay Municipal Utility District plant in Oakland, instead putting some of that previously unwanted substance to good use locally.
Napa Recycling & Waste Services has found that elusive winery wastewater win-win at its composting facility.
At least some of those trucks are now exiting Highway 29 at the airport industrial area near American Canyon and heading to the Napa Recycling & Waste Services yard. There, the wastewater is used for dust mitigation and moisture control to help turn the region’s yard clippings into compost.
“Once the drought hit, we felt guilty about using domestic water, so we looked for alternative sources,” Napa Recycling & Waste Services General Manager Greg Kelley said.
The Napa Recycling & Waste Services program is keeping about 700 trucks annually off the road between the county and Oakland. This comes at a time when traffic and the county’s carbon footprint are local concerns.
Saintsbury winery in the Carneros region usually uses its own, onsite system to clean up wastewater containing such things as juice and plant matter. Like many wineries, it turns wine wastewater into irrigation water for vineyards.
But the winery is rebuilding that system and for now is trucking its wastewater to the Napa Recycling & Waste Services compost piles.
“I think the community’s concerns about sending water to East Bay MUD are legitimate,” Saintsbury co-founder David Graves said. “I would hope that as the word gets out among the waste haulers, that the East Bay MUD option basically just sort of goes away.”
Of course, Napa County has its own sewage treatment plants. But the Napa Sanitation District plant isn’t equipped to handle all of the hold-and-haul flow of wine wastewater, making the East Bay MUD plant the preferred option.
The wastewater from wineries is not toxic or dangerous, but it does contain yeasts, sugar and other nutrients that are difficult for a sewage-treatment plant to handle without special facilities, such as those built by East Bay MUD.
The NapaSan Board of Directors, which has looked at the issue for years, on Wednesday heard about the Napa Recycling & Waste Services program.
“This is a pretty elegant solution in providing options,” Board Member and Napa Mayor Jill Techel said.
But are there enough local options to stem the flow of trucks to East Bay MUD in Oakland to any large degree? A NapaSan report concludes that this is a possibility within a few years.
One hard-to-answer question has been how much winery wastewater is on the road. NapaSan’s latest estimates are that 48 county wineries and other facilities use hold-and-haul. They generate 21.5 million gallons annually of wine wastewater, with the waste hauled by 13 trucks daily.
Napa Recycling & Waste Services is using a few million gallons of winery wastewater annually for composting and isn’t looking for more customers. But it plans to expand its program.
By the end of 2019, the composting program could use 9.1 million to 12.6 million gallons, a NapaSan report said. Within five years, this could increase to between 13 million and 18 million gallons, depending on whether deliveries are made on weekends.
Meanwhile, NapaSan has a new pilot program for hold-and-haul winery wastewater. That could cover another 675,000 gallons annually.
Add those two options together and the possibility exists that much of the East Bay MUD truck traffic flow could be erased. But, as NapaSan officials pointed out, regional and market forces are also at play.
Presently, Napa Recycling & Waste Services is charging 3.5 cents to 5 cents per gallon for wine wastewater disposal, depending on quantity. That’s similar to East Bay MUD, the NapaSan report said.
“I think taking those trucks off the road going to East Bay MUD is kind of a win for the Bay Area,” said NapaSan Board Member and county Supervisor Ryan Gregory.
Napa County in 2015 considered banning all new wineries from using hold-and-haul for their wine wastewater, except on a temporary basis. The county Board of Supervisors in early 2016 decided not to take that action.
On June 20, the county Planning Commission allowed the planned Boyd Family Vineyards winery to use hold-and-haul. The other option was for the winery to remove 3 acres of vineyards to create room for a leach field so it could have an onsite system.
Though local options for winery wastewater hold-and-haul disposal means less trucks on the road for the Bay Area as a whole, those trucks are still on Napa County roads.
Gregory said he’d like to have wineries within the NapaSan service area pipe the wastewater to the NapaSan treatment plant. The service area in and near the city of Napa has 25 hold-and-haul facilities trucking 13.5 million gallons annually.
“That’s a bigger part of the puzzle for me,” he said.
NapaSan General Manager Tim Healy said the sewer bill for wine wastewater is expensive and that the wastewater can overwhelm the capacity of the treatment plant. The district encourages wineries to pretreat the waste, but that costs them money to install those systems.