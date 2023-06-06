Napa County's second annual StoryWalk debuted over the weekend and will welcome families and residents through the summer, melding literature with the sights of nature.

The StoryWalk is a living art installation near the Martha Walker Native Habitat Garden at Skyline Wilderness Park east of Napa. Lilea Duran, executive director of First 5 Napa County, wrote in a news release that the “StoryWalk installations were originally created to promote physical activity, early literacy, and family time together in nature.”

This year's display highlights pages of the children’s book "Señorita Mariposa," which are placed on signs amid Skyline's trees, flowers and shrubs.

"Señorita Mariposa," written by Ben Gundersheimer and illustrated by Marcos Almada Rivero, is a bilingual picture book that details the annual migration of monarch butterflies.

Some 200 people flocked to the StoryWalk on Saturday for a special kickoff event with the exhibit's organizers: the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District, First 5 Napa County, the Napa Bookmine Literary Foundation, Skyline Park, and the author and activist Favianna Rodriguez.

Rodriguez spoke of the transformative power of art before leading her “Migration Is Beautiful” workshop, at which visitors painted and created their own pairs of butterfly wings while learning about the importance of migration.

Guests were then allowed to roam through the gardens and follow the trail of "Señorita Mariposa" pages, their newly acquired fluorescent wings contrasting with the dry yellows, browns and greens of the park.

The installation will remain at Skyline until the Fourth of July, open again July 8-30 at Moore Creek Park in St. Helena, and finally migrate to Wetlands Edge Park in American Canyon on Aug. 5-26.

Visit napaoutdoors.org/NapaStoryWalk for more information.

