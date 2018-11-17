Highway 29 spending plans

NVTA Highway 29 spending plans for $20 million toll money

Plan A - $2.6 million to Soscol Junction, $3 million apiece to Carneros Junction and Airport Boulevard intersection and $11. 4 million to American Canyon projects (assumes Senate Bill 1 funds go to Soscol Junction).

Plan B - $17.6 million to Soscol Junction, $1.4 million to Carneros Junction and $1 million to Airport Boulevard (assumes no Senate Bill 1 funds received for Soscol Junction).