Napa streets closed after construction mishap breaches gas line

Napa streets closed after construction mishap breaches gas line

A PG&E truck.

 Courtney Teague, Register

Streets in a north Napa neighborhood were shut down for more than an hour and a half Tuesday afternoon after the rupture of a buried natural gas pipe, according to police.

Police and fire personnel were called to the intersection of Byway East and Salvador Avenue shortly after noon, after a bore machine at a construction site hit a 2-inch-wide Pacific Gas & Electric Co. plastic gas line, according Deanna Contreras, spokesperson for the utility.

Two residents of the 1800 block of Salvador were evacuated, and Salvador and Byway East were shut down, as well as the entrance to Salvador from Highway 29, police Sgt. Brian Donahue said. A shelter-in-place order was also declared for the area surrounding the construction site.

A PG&E crew arrived at about 1:30 p.m. and plugged the leak, allowing streets to reopen and the shelter-in-place order to be lifted, according to Donahue.

For safety reasons, PG&E cut off gas service to 40 mostly residential customers near the accident site, according to Contreras. Damage to the pipe was repaired by 4:30 p.m., and PG&E workers were visiting homes to reactivate pilot lights and restore service to customers as of 5:45 p.m.

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

