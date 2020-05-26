Napa streets closed after construction mishap breaches gas line

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Streets in a north Napa neighborhood were shut down for more than an hour and a half Tuesday afternoon after the rupture of a buried natural gas pipe, according to police.

Police and fire personnel were called to the intersection of Byway East and Salvador Avenue shortly after noon, after a bore machine at a construction site hit a 2-inch-wide Pacific Gas & Electric Co. plastic gas line, according Deanna Contreras, spokesperson for the utility.

Two residents of the 1800 block of Salvador were evacuated, and Salvador and Byway East were shut down, as well as the entrance to Salvador from Highway 29, police Sgt. Brian Donahue said. A shelter-in-place order was also declared for the area surrounding the construction site.

A PG&E crew arrived at about 1:30 p.m. and plugged the leak, allowing streets to reopen and the shelter-in-place order to be lifted, according to Donahue.

For safety reasons, PG&E cut off gas service to 40 mostly residential customers near the accident site, according to Contreras. Damage to the pipe was repaired by 4:30 p.m., and PG&E workers were visiting homes to reactivate pilot lights and restore service to customers as of 5:45 p.m.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.