Napa streets closed after construction mishap breaches gas line

Streets in a north Napa neighborhood were shut down for more than an hour and a half Tuesday afternoon after the rupture of a buried natural gas pipe, according to police.
Police and fire personnel were called to the intersection of Byway East and Salvador Avenue shortly after noon, after a bore machine at a construction site hit a 2-inch-wide Pacific Gas & Electric Co. plastic gas line, according Deanna Contreras, spokesperson for the utility.
Two residents of the 1800 block of Salvador were evacuated, and Salvador and Byway East were shut down, as well as the entrance to Salvador from Highway 29, police Sgt. Brian Donahue said. A shelter-in-place order was also declared for the area surrounding the construction site.
A PG&E crew arrived at about 1:30 p.m. and plugged the leak, allowing streets to reopen and the shelter-in-place order to be lifted, according to Donahue.
For safety reasons, PG&E cut off gas service to 40 mostly residential customers near the accident site, according to Contreras. Damage to the pipe was repaired by 4:30 p.m., and PG&E workers were visiting homes to reactivate pilot lights and restore service to customers as of 5:45 p.m.
Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
May 13: A couple faces felony allegations of endangerment after their 3-year-old child was hospitalized with methamphetamine poisoning, accord…
APRIL 30: A vanload of people from Santa Clara County were arrested in Napa for allegedly stealing 44 bottles of expensive wine from three loc…
MAY 23 -- An Oakland man faces assault and robbery allegations after an attempted theft from a supermarket, according to Napa Police.
APRIL 4: A phone call reporting a homicide drew law enforcement officers to a St. Helena home, but turned out to be a hoax, police reported.
APRIL 5: Intruders broke into Fumé Bistro & Bar, stealing alcoholic beverages and other items from the north Napa restaurant, according to…
MARCH 25: A 28-year-old man was arrested after law enforcement officers followed him during a half-hour, 18-mile vehicle pursuit Upvalley, th…
FEB. 22: California Highway Patrol reports a man sustained major injuries after trying to cross Highway 29 in Napa on foot.
FEB 23: Three Napa residents were arrested after an early-morning disturbance outside a restaurant, police reported.
FEB. 10: A 20-year-old Napa resident is being held in jail on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was assaulted with a hammer, according…
Feb. 2: A Napa man faces multiple allegations after his pickup truck crashed into parked vehicles in the Westwood neighborhood, according to police.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.