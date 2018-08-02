Hundreds of pets and their human companions are set to mass together downtown Sunday morning during the Walk for Animals, Napa Humane’s seventh annual fundraiser for animal welfare. The event will run from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Starting at 8:30 a.m., the procession will cover a mile-long route downtown, with dogs and owners starting at the Oxbow Commons park on McKinstry Street and continuing over the Napa River to First Street, Main Street and the Riverfront promenade before returning to the Commons. Only dogs are recommended for participation in the walk, which generally lasts about 30 minutes.
Afterward, a slate of events in the Commons will include a silent auction to benefit Napa Humane as well as a pet photo booth, live music, pet contests and other activities, according to Wendi Piscia, executive director of the nonprofit.
Admission is $35 for those registering online by 11:59 p.m. Friday and $45 on Sunday, when same-day registration begins at 7:30 a.m.
Since its 2012 debut, the Walk for Animals has become one of Napa Humane’s most visible local events, with about 200 animals and 400 humans taking part in the 2017 march.
Proceeds from last year’s fundraiser totaled $92,720 and the society seeks to gather at least $95,000 from Sunday’s event, with donations paying for Napa Humane programs such as its animal spaying and neutering services, Piscia said Tuesday.
Event schedules and pre-registration are available at napahumane.org/events/walk-for-animals/. For more information, contact Adrienne Amdahl at 707-255-8118, ext. 205, or aamdahl@napahumane.org.