A structure fire that broke out late Wednesday morning in Napa has prompted police to shut down a section of the Silverado Trail well into the afternoon.

Silverado will be closed between Lincoln Avenue and Highland Drive for several hours, Napa Police announced in a Nixle alert shortly after 12:15 p.m. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The blaze broke out in the 1500 block of Silverado Trail and was reported to Napa dispatchers shortly before 11:40 a.m. A column of dark smoke quickly rose over east Napa, becoming visible from Soscol Avenue and downtown.

Further details about the fire and its origin were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

