Napa student asks for donations, instead of gifts, for birthday

Sergio Mairena is one busy kid.
He reads, plays computer games, builds with LEGO, loves anything “Star Wars,” is currently studying the periodic table of elements, volunteers at Napa’s Cope Family Center, and more. Sergio, who is 10, can talk a mile a minute about almost anything.
“He’s got an exuberant personality,” said his mom Rosanna Mairena. “He’s full of energy.”
Correction: “I have 1,344% energy!” Sergio exclaimed during a recent interview.
For the past six years, Sergio has decided that rather than celebrate his birthday with a traditional party with presents, he wanted to host a month-long donation drive for Cope, a family resource center in Napa that, according to its website, provides "parents with the education and support they need to raise children who thrive."
The Napa youth turns 11 on Feb. 25. On Feb. 1, he announced his donation kickoff with a high-energy, rapid-fire, and wildly enthusiastic video (in both Spanish and English).
“HI EVERYBODY!” Sergio exclaimed, wearing dark sunglasses and a Cope t-shirt.
“Thank you for everything you did last year!” This year, “I want to do double the donations!” he announced.
He’s asking for baby wipes, formula and outlet covers “so babies do not put their fingers inside.” The items will then be dropped off at Cope for families and babies in need.
Napa seventh grader Simone Joshua is right at home at the Oakland Zoo.
“He’s hoping to make this year’s drive even more fruitful than last year,” said Rosanna.
Last year, Sergio collected about 25 boxes of items to donate to Cope.
“This year I’m hoping for around 30,” said Sergio.
So far, so good. After posting his showstopper video, within two days he’d already collected two boxes of items for Cope, said Sergio.
“Sergio literally jumps up and down with joy every time he sees a package on our doorstep,” said Rosanna.
Besides the donation drive, Sergio also volunteers in the Cope office, attends Cope events, and hosts craft activities. He’s often with his mom, who has been a volunteer since 2017 and who recently joined the Cope board.
According to Sergio, he likes to help Cope because “it makes me feel happy.”
“And also I just like volunteering. I’m blessed with what I have and I like to give back,” he said. “Helping makes me happy.”
“I’m extraordinarily proud of him,” said Rosanna. “He has a kind and generous heart. We’re grateful he’s had amazing teachers that have shown kindness and been good role models.
And where did he learn how to make such a dynamic video? Sergio loves Master Chef and the Food Network, said his mom. And he pays attention to the commercials.
“He’s my little salesman,” she said with a laugh.
When asked if he felt if he was missing out on having a traditional birthday party with cake and presents, Sergio said not really.
“I do get some presents,” from his family, he said. And they’ll play a “long” board game like Star Wars Risk edition. But, “I don’t feel like I’m missing out because Christmas was just two months ago.”
“Like I’ve been taught at Pueblo Vista, any act of kindness you give comes back,” said the almost 11-year-old. “I just like being kind pretty much,” all the time.
