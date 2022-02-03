Napa student offers free menstruation supplies

Diana Baldovino would like to remove the stigma of a basic biological process, one that half the world’s population experiences on a monthly basis: menstruation.
Baldovino, a Napa Valley College student, has created a new, free program called Napa Menstruation Station. It’s a community service project that offers free menstrual supplies, such as pads and tampons, to anyone who needs them.
“I want to provide these products for people who cannot afford them, and especially for our unhoused neighbors in Napa,” she said
“Period poverty” is a real thing, she said. “Period poverty” occurs when women are unable to afford products such as pads, tampons, or other supplies needed during menstruation.
Baldovino said something as biological as menstruation shouldn’t be a burden on women.
“My strong belief is that menstruation products should be free for all who need them,” she said.
Another goal of the project is to educate people “that menstruation and periods are one of the most normal biological experiences we have,” she said. “There should be no taboo or stigma about these topics.”
By making such supplies available for free, “It will help normalize something that is normal.”
Baldovino, 24, said that the inspiration to start the project came from Little Free Libraries of Napa. She liked how locals up and down the valley have set up the mini-libraries with free books.
“I wanted to bring Napa together,” in that same way, “and show how much we care about each other.”
She had been thinking about the project for some time, said the student. “And finally this year I told myself, ‘Let’s act on it. Let’s move forward and see how it goes.’”
So far, the project has been completely funded by Baldovino herself. She’s spent about $200 to date.
Each Menstruation Station basket includes different sized pads and tampons as well as individual cleansing cloth packets and individual Midol packets. “Right now, it’s just the basics,” but “the hope is to expand maybe into more sustainable things like menstrual cups.”
The project has already made some progress. Naomi Chamblin of Napa Bookmine agreed to host a basket of menstrual supplies. Packets of pads, tampons, and wipes can be found on a low shelf by the front door of the shop at 964 Pearl St. in downtown Napa.
Chamblin said she didn’t hesitate to offer shelf space to Baldovino. "It just feels like an easy way for us to give back,” said the bookstore owner. By working with this and other related community efforts, “we can all make sure that everybody has what they need.”
Besides the Bookmine, Baldovino has also offered supplies at Napa Mutual Aid’s “Free Supply Sunday,” the Farmer’s Market, “and I’ve reached out to Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley and Mentis and VOICES,” she said. “I want to reach more low-income and unhoused populations.”
Because a new California law requires public schools (by the 2022-2023 school year) to provide free menstrual supplies in restrooms, Baldovino doesn’t expect she’ll need to supply schools.
She’s optimistic that the program can grow, and she can add more stations up and down the Valley.
“I grew up here,” said Baldovino. “I’ve been privy to how amazing Napa is and how close-knit it can be, and I want this to be another show of that.”
“There is a real need for this project in Napa and beyond,” said Baldovino.
