Jordan Bowman-Davis, a senior at Justin-Siena High School in Napa, has been selected as a National Merit Scholar by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation .
Bowman-Davis, the son of Napa resident Melissa and Neil Bowman), will receive a $2,500 National Merit Scholarship from the NMSC. He will attend Princeton University in the fall.
“Jordan has contributed so much to Justin-Siena not only through his successes in academics, engineering, robotics, and football, but also through the connections and friendships he has built among our community," said Heidi Harrison, the school's chief academic officer.
Over 1.6 million juniors in about 22,000 high schools entered the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the October 2017 PSAT/NMSQT which served as an initial screening of program entrants.
Jordan was one of 16,000 National Merit Semifinalists (the top one percent of PSAT/NMSQT® test-taking juniors) nationwide. In order to advance in the competition to be considered for a Merit Scholarship, Jordan submitted a detailed application and continued his record of very high academic performance throughout his senior year. Only 7,500 Finalists continue to win National Merit Scholarships.
In the last five graduating classes (2015-2019), Justin-Siena has had five National Merit Finalists, one Semi-Finalist, and 20 Commended Scholars, as well as one National Hispanic Recognition Program Scholar.