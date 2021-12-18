Napa student wins Young Patriot Award, performs essay on national TV

St. John's Lutheran School student Charlotte Bevan stole the show at the 2021 Fox Nation Patriot Awards, where the 13-year-old recited her winning essay before being surprised with the Young Patriot Award.

Despite the fact that she was prepared solely to be the evening’s entertainment, Charlotte highlighted what she thinks it means to be American, celebrating the lives and legacies of folks like Ralph Waldo Emerson, Alexander Hamilton and Betsy Ross.

“Originally, the essay was for like 20 extra credit points,” recalled Charlotte. “I submitted it through the school, and I had no idea it was going to go anywhere … But then, FOX News called and emailed my parents saying they wanted to fly me out.”

At the time, Charlotte was attending St. Francis Solano School, which has a long-running tradition of submitting essays for the local VFW post’s annual contest. Answering the question “What does patriotism mean to you?” with her piece entitled "Flying Our Flag High," Charlotte went on to win the VFW’s contest, surprising her parents right off the bat.

“I didn’t even know she wrote an essay, which is why it was so crazy when her teacher said that they have been trying to get a hold of us,” said Charlotte’s mom, Amanda Bevan.

“Fast forward to this time last year, and she won the award,” said Bevan. “Then, in August, FOX said that they would love to fly us out with all expenses paid and that they would love to have her read it at their awards.”

“I had no idea I was going to get an award,” said Charlotte.

So after flying down to Florida — her first visit to the Sunshine State — Charlotte got up on a stage to read her essay before the audience at Fox Nation’s 2021 Patriot Award ceremony. Upon finishing her piece and receiving heaps of applause, Charlotte was surprised with the Young Patriot Award by anchor Tucker Carlson.

“You spend your life as a parent giving them experiences; you are constantly exposing them to things to give them experiences, and obviously they give us the day-to-day things, but this was a moment that she gave us the most incredible experience,” said Amanda.

Charlotte's idea of patriotism may seem simple — “to come together and love each other” — but when she speaks, it is with a grace and poise beyond her years.

“If a person is nice to another person, it will make their day better, and they will then do more for other people, and then it is just this never-ending cycle,” she said. “We are all just people; we are just trying to live and be happy; and sometimes, we forget that. I think it is really important to come together in unity … I mean, it is the United States of America.”

You can reach Sam Jones at 707-256-2221 and sjones@napanews.com.

