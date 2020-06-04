Napa students and families protest cancellation of Legacy Youth Project

The district and Legacy Youth Project had been unable to reach an agreement as to how the program could move forward while addressing financial concerns, she said, as well as concern from the teacher’s union over the course’s dependence upon non-NVUSD staff.

Legacy Youth Project Director Carlos Hagedorn, an adjunct professor of humanities at Napa Valley College who has led the course since its inception, described attempts to work with the district to “find solutions” before it announced the cancellation of the course Monday. That included potentially training NVUSD teachers to help orchestrate the course, he said.

“Up until this past May, we were a big part of the district’s solution around ensuring all students’ needs were being met,” Hagedorn added.

Thursday’s protest was organized by Kevin X, a rising senior at Vintage High School who said he felt called to action by the news that Legacy Youth Project would end at the end of this school year.

“It has transformed not just my life, but the lives of our people,” he said, adding that the number of protesters present spoke to the importance of the course.