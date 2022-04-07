Napa students capture “Pictures of Hope” with free cameras

Fourteen middle school students are now focusing their attention on Napa in a whole new way.

At a photography workshop on Wednesday, led by internationally recognized photojournalist Linda Solomon, the students each received a free digital camera. And not just to use for an afternoon — to keep.

“Yeah!” said the students upon hearing about the gift. “Whoooo!” said others, breaking out into a little happy dance.

The Kodak PIXPRO cameras were provided to the students via a program created by Solomon called Pictures of Hope. The nonprofit helps children capture visual images that represent their dreams and hopes for the future, according to its website.

The group of middle schoolers participating in the Pictures of Hope event came from the leadership group of After-Class Enrichment (ACE) Napa Valley, an after-school program of the Napa County Office of Education (NCOE). The digital cameras were donated by Walgreens.

Gathered at a meeting room at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) at COPIA, part of the activity included students brainstorming on their hopes and visions for their future.

After receiving their cameras, the students immediately jumped into their first photo assignment. Paired with local “mentors”, the students were asked to explore around COPIA, photographing representations of those hopes and dreams.

McKenna Baumgardner, an eighth-grader at River Middle School, said she got an instant print camera for Christmas, “but it’s not like this one. It does not have all these features.”

“I would really like to use this," she said. “I love it.”

With a squeal of delight, Saren Roberts, an eighth-grader at Redwood Middle School, took their new camera out of the bright yellow Kodak box.

“My mom usually gives me her camera to use,” but not anymore, said Saren as they looked over the camera’s features.

Natiesha Chant, ACE program site coordinator, partnered with Saren for the event. Saren is definitely into art, “but I’ve never seen them do anything with photography, so I thought that might be something pretty cool,” for the student, said Chant. “They said that they never had their own camera before, so this might start a whole new avenue of art.”

It was also Olivia Kinsey’s first camera, noted the Redwood Middle School eighth-grader.

Olivia said she is most interested in taking photos of “nature and landscape and inspiring photos like maybe murals. I just like to show a story,” she said, and “to make people smile,” she said.

Addison Andrews, an eighth-grader at River Middle School, said that other than a Polaroid-type camera and a disposable camera, this is her first time owning a “professional” camera.

“Photography is interesting to me,” said Addison. “I think it’s fun to take pictures and get the right lighting. I really like candid pictures also.”

What was she going to take photos of first with her new camera?

“I might take a picture of some of the art in here,” she said, looking around COPIA.

Harvest Middle School seventh-grader Alana Collins said she’s always been interested in photography.

“I love this opportunity to be able to take pictures and be my own artist,” said Alana.

She’s never owned her own camera, “And I’m super grateful that I do have one now. It’s amazing that I get this.”

The camera came at a perfect time for Alana. This summer she’s going to Europe, and “I want to photograph Paris and Spain and the red telephone booths in London.”

Casey Wedding is the manager of the ACE after-school program and an amateur photographer himself.

“It’s great,” he said of the Pictures of Hope workshop and free cameras.

Wedding explained that as leadership students in the ACE program, these students pick a topic each month to focus on.

“For example, a lot of times they’ll do an awareness campaign. So I could see them using these (cameras) to document that; to create media to spread the word,” Wedding said. After all, “unless you document it, it’s almost like you didn’t do it.”

Aubrey Emerson, a seventh-grader at River Middle School, said until Wednesday, her family had a camera they’d share, “but now I have my own, which I’m really happy about.”

She’s definitely interested in photography, said Aubrey.

“When I grow up I either want to either be an architect or a photographer and maybe even,” an architectural photographer.

“The last time I used a camera was when I was in yearbook in seventh grade,” said Dustin Farfan, an eighth-grader at Silverado Middle School. He’s never had his own camera, except for the one on his phone, said Dustin.

The ACE program serves middle school students ages 11 to 13 in Napa County.

“Many of the students in the program do not have access to the latest technology in their homes and the gift of both the cameras and the opportunity to work with a mentor will be valuable and inspiring,” said a news release from the NCOE.

After this Pictures of Hope event, photos taken by these Napa students will then be used to create a pack of 15 note cards. Those cards will later be sold to benefit the ACE program. Families and the community will be invited to a celebration of the students’ photos on May 23 at CIA at COPIA.

To learn more about Pictures of Hope, visit napacoe.org/ace-napa-valley.

