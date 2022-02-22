Napa students celebrate a double digit ‘Twos-day’

It was a "Twos-day" to remember at Napa’s Alta Heights elementary school.

For those keeping track, Tuesday was the twenty-second day of February in 2022, AKA 2/22/22.

To celebrate the once in a lifetime date, students at the east Napa school decided to commemorate the happening with a series of two-themed activities.

Classrooms were decorated with gold No. 2 balloons. Students wore clothes sporting the No. 2, or dressed as famous duos. At a special morning assembly, Alta Heights second graders led the whole school in counting by 2s to number 22.

Student leaders then started a series of activities: 22 jumping jacks, 22 seconds of crab walking, 22 seconds of running, 22 seconds of cheering (but not screaming) and even 22 seconds of silence. Second graders wore a special badge: “I was in 2nd grade on 2/22/22”. The whole school participated in an art project with the No. 2.

Third grader Rylie Andersen said that "Twos-day" was cool.

“It’s the second month, the 22nd day of 2022! How often does that happen?” he asked. “Not very often!” Rylie said he especially appreciated the 22 seconds of jumping jacks at the assembly. “It’s one of the most fun exercises.”

“I think it’s crazy,” said student Grace Elsas of the matching date. Besides doing fun games on Twos-day, she’s particularly happy to be back on campus, added the third grader. Especially after the past year of distance learning.

Harlow Nave, third grader, said he liked the “It’s Not a 2” art project where students were encouraged to camouflage a printed No. 2 with any kind of drawing or picture.

If Harlow was in charge of the 22 second games, “I would have them do cartwheels for 22 seconds,” she decided.

Matias Leon Munoz said he liked doing the 22-second crab walk at the assembly. If it was up to him, he’d have the students try do 22 backflips.

Speaking of 22, what would Matias like to be doing when he’s 22 years old? “Playing soccer for the Chile,” national team, he said.

Ximena Sanchez, second grader, wore a special hat she made with a big No. 2 on top of it. When Ximena is 22, she would like to be a teacher at Alta Heights “and kick Ms. Fischer out of her room,” she said with a laugh, referring to her second grade teacher.

Fourth grader Magaly Hernandez said that to mark the day, she and a friend coordinated their outfits. Magaly wore all white and her friend wore all black, she explained.

Magaly said she had “lots of ideas” of activities students could try for 22 seconds, such as balancing on one leg. Seeing as it's such a special day, Magaly said she'd consider making a special wish at 2:22 p.m. on 2/22/22.

What would she wish for?

“To have a happy life,” said the student.

Twos-day is “a silly day,” said classmate Calvin Harrison. So if he could lead an all-school 22-second activity, he'd have the students try breakdancing for 22 seconds.

He was also considering a special wish for 2:22 p.m.: “for pollution and garbage in the ocean to be gone.”

Tuesday was a welcome change to gather together again as a school community, said Emily Fischer, a second and third grade teacher at the school.

“The biggest thing we missed last year (during COVID) was that sense of community as a school,” said Fischer. “Just coming together, being a group again, being the ‘Gators’,” in person is special.

Principal Ted Ward fully embraced the unusual date. He wore a bright green tutu skirt over his pants and not one but two green ties around his neck.

His outfit was described as “silly, amazing and crazy,” by several Alta Heights students.

Ward admitted that it is quite possible that he is the first Alta Heights principal to ever wear a green tutu and two ties at the same time to work.

But he doesn’t mind standing out. A themed day like 2/22/22 is a perfect opportunity to have fun with numbers, the principal added.

“We’re trying to help kids see that numbers and learning can happen all throughout their lives; there are opportunities every day to do that.”

