Paige E. Rincon and Lindsey Lehman don’t know each other, and may never meet, but they have one big thing in common.
These two 2019 Napa County high graduates have both joined the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps, or ROTC.
This month and next, they’ll start college – at separate universities – and begin their Air Force careers. In four years, if all goes as planned, they’ll both graduate as second lieutenants in the Air Force, expected to serve their country for four years of active duty.
Rincon and Lindsey are the only two 2019 Napa County high school graduates to join the Air Force ROTC, although other local students have joined ROTC programs in other military branches.
Both young women said when they began telling their friends about their plan for after high school, many were surprised.
“A lot of my friends did not know what it was,” said Rincon, 17, who graduated from Vintage High School.
“They think it’s really cool,” said Lehman, 17, a Napa High graduate. However, “A lot of people are just surprised because it’s not super common to choose this path,” she said. “They all want to know why.”
“What’s that?” was a common reply, said Rincon. Not everyone understands her choice. For some, “the whole military thing scares them. It’s definitely unique,” she acknowledged.
But Rincon said the more she considered the idea, “the more I fell in love with the idea of being in the military and serving my country.”
Lehman had a similar response.
“I just have always wanted to do something big with my life that has meaning,” said Lehman. “Doing something that helps my country and a really fulfilling career for me is perfect.”
ROTC is offered at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the United States. It’s meant to prepare young adults to become officers in the U.S. military while earning a degree.
Anyone can apply to the program but it is selective. According to the Air Force ROTC, 11,453 applicants in the U.S. applied for the high school ROTC scholarship and only 23 percent received a scholarship offer.
Rincon had a 4.36 GPA, thanks to the many AP courses she took while in high school. She also took junior college classes while in high school, which means she already has enough college credits to be entering as a sophomore.
Rincon is enrolled at UC Irvine where she will major in environmental engineering. She’ll attend classes at that campus but participate in ROTC classes and assignments at CSU San Bernardino. That’s because UC Irvine doesn’t have its own ROTC program.
Lehman is about to start her first year at San Diego State University as a chemistry major. She also had an exceptional GPA: 4.5 all four years of high school. San Diego State has an ROTC program, so she’ll attend those classes on campus.
Rincon said her own family history led to her considering the military. Her older brother served in the U.S. Coast Guard. Her cousin is currently serving in the U.S. Navy. Rincon’s grandfather was in Air Force ROTC in college in the 1950s.
“There are a lot of benefits to being in the military,” said Rincon. She likes how the program sets up each student to have a job after graduation. She won’t have to search for a job like most other college graduates. “I’m going to be practicing right when I graduate in the field I want to get into.”
Lehman said she chose the Air Force because she believes it to be the most scientifically based of the military branches. “I love math and science,” she said. “I’ve also heard that the Air Force is the best branch for women to be in.”
“I have a feeling I’m going to like it a lot,” said Rincon. “I’m someone who’s always liked order and rules and things that are very organized. That’s what defines the military. It’s very fulfilling knowing that you are serving your country. That’s a big part of what I think a job should be – purposeful.”
“I definitely like the idea of doing something purposeful,” said Rincon. “That’s very important to me. And you’re helping other people, which is something I like.”
Lehman said she likes challenges. “I like to push myself and that’s what leads to fulfilling life — to conquer challenges and push yourself to be a better version — and I know that’s something that will happen in the military.”
Thanks to their ROTC scholarships – estimated to be worth about $80,000 – both should graduate primarily without student debt. In exchange, both young women will serve four years of active duty and then another four of reserve duty with the Air Force.
Rincon said another advantage to being in ROTC is that she will live in the dorms and attend classes like any other UC Irvine student.
“That’s part of the thing that I really liked a lot about it,” said Rincon.
On Fridays, Rincon will commute to CSU San Bernardino where she will take additional ROTC military and leadership courses. She will wear a ROTC uniform while on the CSU campus but not the UC Irvine campus.
Lehman will live in a dorm on campus too. Unlike Rincon, her entire floor will be all ROTC students.
“I’m excited because I think most of my friends in college are going to be in the program,” said Lehman. “It’s good that we’ll all be right there living together.”
Rincon said she feels a little nervous about starting college and taking a full load of rigorous classes, “But I think I can handle it once I get there. I have a feeling I’m going to be very busy with ROTC and school, which is fine because I like to be busy.”
Lehman said she feels a little nervous, too.
“It’s a very big change,” she said. “I don’t know what to expect yet.” but “Once I get down there I know I’ll adjust just fine.”