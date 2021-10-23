Napa students collect backpacks for Afghan refugees

Napa isn’t home to a great number of Afghan people, which means the country’s recent humanitarian crisis might not be on the minds of too many locals.

However, Vintage High School juniors Armand Shakeri and Stefan Shakeri would like to change that.

The twin brothers, almost age 16, recently launched a campaign to aid Afghan refugees in the greater Bay Area.

Working with a nonprofit called the PARS Equality Center, they’re collecting backpacks and school supplies for school-age refugees.

“We felt like we could make a difference to some lives of families with kids,” said Stephan.

“It’s really great to be able to help people like this,” said Armand.

Armand and Stefan were born in Napa, but their parents are both from Iran. Nancy Azizi is a dentist in Napa. Mark Shakeri works in real estate.

“When we saw what was happening, and the plane taking off with people hanging on it, they said we’ve got to do something,” said Mark Shakeri.

From watching the news of the change in leadership in Afghanistan, “We found out there are lots of families from Afghanistan coming into the Bay Area,” said Stefan.