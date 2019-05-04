How do we stop landslides? Do girls have better memories than boys? What can sugary drinks do to human teeth?
These are some of the questions that Napa students sought to answer when they entered Napa County’s 11th annual Science and Maker Fair.
About 50 Napa County students in fourth through eighth grade entered the competition this year, said Napa County Office of Education Communications and Special Projects Director Seana Wagner, an organizer of the fair. The event started as a science fair about a decade ago, with the goal of giving students a place to explore science beyond the classroom, she said.
The Science and Maker Fair encourages kids to prepare for careers in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, she said.
“Everyone knows that hands-on learning can be some of the best ways for students to develop a passion,” Wagner said.
On Saturday morning, kids stood next to rows of poster boards propped up inside the Boys & Girls Club of Napa Valley. While waiting for judges, they rolled marbles down a Rube Goldberg contraption, played skeeball with homemade equipment, and rubbed balloons in each other’s hair for a static electricity experiment. Kids studied distracted driving by competing in Mario Kart games while distracted, found that vinegar dissolves eggshells faster than lemon or lime juice, tested which types of soil help plants sprout faster and attempted to build a drone out of Legos.
Teddy Eichner, a fifth-grader at Napa Valley Language Academy, sought to find out why his baseball team switched to different kinds of bats.
Teddy, who wore a navy blue tie printed with baseballs and crew socks striped with baseball stitching, determined the original bats were lighter and allowed players to hit more home runs. But, he said, more players got hurt with those bats, too.
Teddy carried out his experiment by hitting baseballs off of a tee. But next time around, he’d prefer to hit off of a pitching machine.
“There would be more kinetic energy coming off of the ball,” he said.
Across the row from Teddy’s display, Beverly Boen and Sofia Altamura, eighth-graders at St. John the Baptist School, were speaking to a judge about their project: “Battle of the Sexes: Memory Edition.”
The pair correctly predicted that girls at their school would have better memories. They tested their hypothesis by showing boys and girls a photo of 12 pieces of fruit, then asking them to figure out which piece was missing in a second photo via a multiple choice questionnaire.
“We’re (girls) able to hold more information,” Sofia said. “And I think a lot of girls think that.”
Samantha Jiminez Muñoz, a sixth-grader at the Napa Valley Language Academy, tried to solve erosion with her project.
She cut the tops off of four large water bottles, filled them with dirt, and topped two bottles off with leaves and rocks. She spent three weeks growing grass in a third bottle, she said, and left a fourth filled with dirt alone. To test her hypothesis that grass would hold the dirt best, she poured water on top of each open bottle.
The grass far outperformed the other three bottles and only a small amount of clear water filtered out through the mouth of the bottle. Dirt alone performed the poorest.
“This is why we need to stop cutting trees and plants,” Samantha said.
It wasn’t Samantha’s first time at the fair. Last year she won first place.
“I like coming here because I feel like I don’t care if I win,” she said. “I’m just here to try something new.”
After the judges made their rounds, the students began to filter next door into the Maker Fair, where they found robots, magnets, Legos and more.
Valley Oak High School teacher Julie Lovie, who coordinated the Maker Fair, said the fair is all about celebrating the arts of making and engineering. It showcases the projects that students at other schools are working on and allows students, parents and teachers to explore new things they might want to get involved with, she said.
“They need to play,” she said. “We need to play to learn.”
At the Maker Fair, students showed off race cars made of recycled materials, and shadow boxes made to look like coral reefs, tidal zones and the ocean floor. Attendees controlled robots with computers and remotes at stations set up thanks to the Napa High Cellar Rats and Valley Oak High.
Valley Oak High students also learned to graft Gravenstein apple trees. They slit the middle of one plant, took a bud from an apple tree and attached the plants with a biodegradable, non-sticky tape, said senior Raul Ibarra. It could take three years for the plant to bear fruit, he said. About 10 students grafted more than 100 trees.
Later on in the event, winners were announced. First-place winners included: Annika Meyering of Veritas Christian Academy; Elizabeth Tierney of Redwood Middle School; Samantha Jimenez Muñoz of Napa Valley Language Academy; Mitchell Dahlberg of Stone Bridge School; Nikolas Titolo of River School; Teddy Eichner of Napa Valley Language Academy; Naomi Trujillo Jasso of Alta Heights Elementary; and Olivia Parriott of Alta Heights Elementary.