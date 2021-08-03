Napa students get brand new school: Camille Creek Community School program to move in early September

The rectangles are a key part of the building process. It turns out that the entire school is made of 12x40 foot modules, which were shipped to Napa. Using premade modular buildings helped control costs and speed up the building process, said Schultz.

“This is the first time I’ve done a project like this and I think it makes a ton of sense.”

“I am so thrilled to see this happening because we serve the most at risk, needy population in the county,” said Barbara Nemko, Napa County Superintendent of Schools. “These are all students who have come to us because the traditional high school (or middle school) was not working for them.”

“They have been in old portable buildings which were not terribly safe… and didn’t have all of the modern things we need to run program that will prepare them for their future,” said Nemko.

“In our new facility we will have all of that. They will get the kind of pre-work experience they need to go out and get jobs to help to support them,” after graduation or college.

“To think about them coming back and seeing this beautiful facility which really shows them the respect they didn’t feel in an old classroom, it just makes my heart swell,” said Nemko.