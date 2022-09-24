Napa students get to work — in the garden

Parents who have a hard time getting their kids to pull weeds or work in a garden at home will be pleasantly surprised to see how one group of students at Redwood Middle School are spending part of their year.

In the garden.

Starting with building garden beds, weeding out old growth and adding compost, these middle schoolers are learning about healthy foods first hand, by hand.

There are multiple ways to learn about nutrition from a garden, said Karen Fleming, an environmental science teacher on special assignment and garden coordinator at Napa Valley Unified School District.

“The first is learning about plants,” said Fleming. “Building knowledge of how seasonal, healthy fruits and vegetables are grown and understanding how healthy soil will grow into a healthier harvest is just the beginning,” she said.

“Students then learn about how the needs of plants are connected with science instruction. Students are also active in the garden, whether they are hunting down the caterpillars that are eating the tomatoes, pulling weeds, using shovels to turn the soil, or balancing wheelbarrows.”

Audrey Schallon, a seventh grader at Redwood, said she was excited to be working in the garden.

“Just being outside; it’s different from the rest of the classes.”

She can see a connection between growing food, eating healthy and lowering childhood obesity, said Audrey.

“I think that somebody who worked in a garden even at this scale, which isn’t a very big one, would definitely be more encouraged to eat healthy things and not eat as much junk food.”

The week before students participated in a tomato taste test, which included sampling a wide variety of tomatoes in a range of colors and shapes. The tomatoes were all grown at NVUSD gardens.

Even though she doesn’t love tomatoes, Audrey said she tried them anyway. Your taste buds can change, she said, “and you can end up liking something you didn’t like before.”

For Marina Holman, also in seventh grade, the tomato taste test “was delicious.”

“There was a whole bunch of varieties that I’ve never tasted. Some were sweet. Some were little bit bitter. But I thought it was really interesting to see all the different types and see what they looked like.” Planting and working outside, “is going to be fun,” said Marina. She’s most excited about planting and trying the food they grow, said the student.

Peter Hartnack, principal at Redwood Middle School, said the school garden helps kids connect that “food is a natural product that comes from somewhere,” and doesn’t magically appear at a cafeteria or in a bag. “It has roots.”

“Another part of it is exposing them to what fresh food has to offer (or foods) they may not be able to access” otherwise, said the principal.

“It’s never going to be something where you can say ‘this will solve childhood obesity,’ but giving them the tools to have conversations with themselves and their peers and their families,” is part of the solution.

Emme Warner, eighth grader, said she liked everything about the middle school garden.

“I like growing things and I have a lot of friends in this class and talking about it with them is fun.” Eating the final product “is pretty fun too.”

Emme can see how the pandemic impacted childhood obesity rates. During the remote learning part of the pandemic, she was “for sure,” less active.

“I play softball and I couldn’t do that during the pandemic, which made me feel really weird,” she said. At the same time, “I might have eaten a lot more junk food than I would have on a regular basis.”

“It’s good that were doing this,” said Trinity Williamson, seventh grader. “The world is getting unhealthier and unhealthier,” she said.

Trinity admitted she has been known to be a picky eater. “I used to refuse to eat spinach and broccoli. I still don’t like it but I’ll eat it,” to be healthy.

Working in the garden and watching the plants grow “is amazing,” said Connor Walters, seventh grader. “My heart is going to be excited when it sprouts into life.”

Redwood Middle School teacher Helen Holman-Williams said the students have had a lot of conversations “about the connection between healthy food choices and where our food is coming from.”

“We’ll definitely be focusing on how you bring health and wellness and awareness from the garden into the classroom and to the whole community.”