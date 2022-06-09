Napa students make movies for inaugural film festival

In a new film called "The Walking Ghost," a “bratty” sister who bullies others wakes up from a nap to find herself haunted by a spirit. Will the bully remain caught in her nightmare, or can she overcome her mean-girl ways?

It sounds as if it could be one of Hollywood’s latest horror blockbusters. But this movie was written and produced by fifth-graders at Napa’s Snow Elementary School.

The students recently participated in a nonprofit program called the Youth Cinema Project, which brings professional filmmakers into the classroom to teach kids how a movie is made.

Founded by the actor, director, producer and humanitarian Edward James Olmos, this program brings “a fresh, fun and fully unique approach to learning,” according to the nonprofit's website.

Working directly with filmmaker mentors, fifth-graders learned the entire process of making a film — from idea generation to script writing to pre-production, filming and editing.

After students worked on their films over the past school year with their mentors, the Snow school on Tuesday night held its first annual Film Festival. It featured the “The Walking Ghost” and seven other films, each between four and five minutes long.

The film titles alone certainly are headline-worthy. Besides “The Walking Ghost,” other shorts included “Night of the Buddha,” “Haunted School,” “Ghost Girl” and “Camping Trip.”

Students from teachers Arthur Howson’s and Jackie Griego’s fifth-grade classes split into groups of seven or eight filmmaker units.

Fifth-grader Jaliyah Garcia wrote and acted in “Ghost Girl,” a film about a boy who can’t stop lying and the ghost girl who helps him learn how to be honest.

“It was fun because we got to do a lot of silly stuff but also we had to be serious sometimes,” she said. Jaliyah wrote about a ghost “because I like scary movies,” she said.

How did she know what to write? “I didn’t really know at first,” Jaliyah said. “Then the YCP helped me.”

Natalie Cortez played a key role in her film “Living with Luci.” She not only wrote the film, she was the producer, assistant director, actor and editor.

Her film revolves around Luci, “a girl who never really paid attention to her younger brother” until a serious accident made her appreciate her sibling.

“It was very cool to see my imagination come to life” on film, said Natalie.

Shaila Montanez wrote a script called “Sunny & the Sick Mom.”

This fantastical tale features a girl, Sunny, who helps her mother recover from a mysterious ailment using special flowers and leaves gathered from “an invisible forest,” said Shaila.

The most interesting part of the project was writing about “magical things,” the student said. When she needed help or had questions, Miss Dawn and Miss Ana “helped me fix stuff,” she said.

She was referring to Dawn Spinella and Anabel Ontiveros, the two filmmaker mentors who worked with the students on the year-long project.

Kevin Cab acted in the short film “Camping Trip,” and also worked as a producer on “Living with Luci.”

Which job did he enjoy the most?

Acting, said Kevin: “I liked it because it was a new experience I never tried before. I liked being on camera, pretending things were real.”

Being a producer is harder work because you have to keep everyone on track, Kevin noted. He learned “to get a little more firm with people than I usually am.” And it worked, he said.

Principal Olivia McCormick-Pippert congratulated the young filmmakers on their accomplishment.

“The students worked together from the very beginning,” she said. “From writing the script to designing the sets, to filming … everything. It’s made this group a lot more collaborative. They get along really well, which is not always true for fifth-graders.”

2022 Snow School Film Festival productions: “Haunted School” “Ghost Girl” “Night of the Buddha” “The Walking Ghost” “Camping Trip” “Living with Luci” “Baby Bird” “Sunny & the Sick Mom”

Fifth-grader Sophia Rodriguez said she might want to work in the film industry when she gets older, “because it’s really fun and I also love acting,” and how “you can be someone else that you’re not.”

The new filmmakers had advice for the incoming Snow fifth-graders who will participate in the Youth Cinema Project:

“Stay on task.”

“Learn your lines.”

“Pay attention.”

“Don’t mess around.”

And “Get your work done on time.”

That would be the end of the story, except for one additional detail.

The day after the Snow school film festival, McCormick-Pippert had more good news for the filmmakers. "The Walking Ghost" tied for first place for Best Elementary Films at the Los Angeles Latino Film Festival. The award comes with a small cash prize, said the principal. Details of the prize have yet to be announced.

