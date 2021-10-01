Napa students make quilt squares inspired by heritage

To help encourage the students, Napa graduate Arleene Correa Valencia, a Mexican-born artist, joined the class via Zoom from her current home in New York. She gave the students advice and talked to them about her artistic inspiration and work with textiles.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Her artworks “are cultural representations of myself and my family,” said Correa Valencia.

“I see art as a way to have a voice myself, as way to write history, so that nobody gets to tell my story for me. I get to tell it for myself.”

“These kinds of projects are really important for me because it allows us to reflect on our family and history and understand how we came here,” Correa Valencia said.

Danushka Rodriguez, a sophomore at New Tech, jumped right into the Hilos Visibles project.

“My grandmother taught me to embroider since I was little,” she said. “That’s how I would connect with her. I love dinosaurs so I decided to do a dinosaur.”

Rodriguez had sketched the outline of her creature in white pencil on her 10-inch square fabric base and was starting to fill in the outline.