Napa students pack 10,000 nutritious meals for orphans in Haiti

Seventh grader Miranda Grigsby worked at another station scooping dehydrated protein into a funnel for packaging. She chose to participate in the fundraiser “because I want to help.” Those orphans “don’t have what we have," she said.

“It’s good to help,” said seventh grader Hannah Kaczmarczyk. “It makes you sad” to think of the orphans, she said. “You just want to help them.”

“I feel happy” to be working on the fundraiser, said Jacob Darlington, a third grader. Would he enjoy the meal he was preparing? Maybe not the rice, he said. “But I would eat the rest of it.”

“We’re helping other people because God wants us to,” said James Taber, a third grader. What if the rice and protein mix was his own dinner? “It’d be OK if it was cooked,” he said.

School parent Leslie Larsen helped the kids assemble the packets.

“It’s heartwarming that we’re sending so many meals” to those in need, said Larsen. “Look what these kids can do.”

Besides the food packets, other Veritas students decorated the cardboard shipping boxes and made cards to include with the packets. The school hopes to get photos of the orphans who actually receive the food, said Perez.