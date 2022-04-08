Napa students sing “Yes” to kindness

Disney’s earworm “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has topped the music charts, inspiring hundreds of thousands of TikTok videos based on the music from the movie “Encanto.”
It also inspired third grade teachers and students at Napa’s West Park Elementary School.
On Friday morning, the classmates performed their own version of “Bruno,” but with a twist. Instead of the “no,” they were saying “yes” — to kindness.
“We Talk About Kindness!,” begins the West Park song.
“We talk about kindness — yes, yes, yes!”
Third grade teacher Jennifer Perkins said the new principal at West Park, Katelyn Estudillo, inspired the project.
“She has cultivated an atmosphere of joy and a place where kindness is celebrated,” said Perkins.
Plus, “’We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ is like ‘the song’ right now,” said Perkins. “The kids love it. They’re singing it all the time at recess. And music is so powerful,” she said.
That’s when the teacher had a brainstorm: let’s turn “Bruno” into a song about kindness.
Third grade teacher Karen Ferreira found the instrumental from the song. Then, “We wrote the lyrics based on acts of kindness I saw the kids do,” said Perkins.
Friday morning, wearing matching “We Can Talk About Kindness” T-shirts, some of the third grade performers talked about how they’d show kindness, as well as their new song.
If she saw someone fall, “and they get hurt, I would help them get up, asking them if they were OK,” said third grader Melissa Martinez Manzo. “If they were really hurt, I would take them to the doctor’s office.”
Classmate Teegean Raab said that actually happened to him once. “My friend was running, and he tripped on his shoelace, and he started crying, so I helped take him to the nurse’s office,” he said.
Third-grader Bryce Crowe Purdy had some kindness ideas. For example, if he saw someone was upset, “you could play with them. That would make them happy,” Bryce said. Or, “You could be kind by saying something like, ‘Your shirt is cool.’”
Third grader Gianna Nunez said that she had some ideas of how to cheer up someone who seems sad. “You can give them a hug, or you can give them a compliment,” she said, such as “You look very nice today.”
Third grader Paisley Slinkard said she was really nervous at first about the class song.
“I’m really bad at talking in front of people or doing a performance,” said Paisley. “I always get stage fright. But I got kind of excited yesterday.”
She had ideas of how to spread kindness, too.
“If you see someone struggling with something, you can help them. They might think the world doesn’t care about them, but you could give them compliments and tell them they’re a great person, and they would feel happy, and they would definitely know the world loves them.”
Paisley's friend, Audrey Downing, said “if someone is feeling sad and lonely, you can just go up and ask them if they want to play and cheer them up. That would make them feel happy again.”
For example, “One time Paisley had no one to play with, so I just went up to her and said, ‘Hi, do you want to be friends?' and she said ‘Yes.’”
When asked what she liked best about performing and singing, classmate Dalila Jenkins said: “I call it 'feeling in the zone'; when you just feel like you can accomplish anything.”
Perkins praised the students for their performance and dedication to being kind.
“Our kiddos are little rock stars,” said the teacher. “They owned it.”
Photos: Napa's West Park students say "yes" to kindness
