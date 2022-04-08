Napa students sing “Yes” to kindness

"We Talk About Kindness" lyrics

We talk about kindness — yes, yes, yes!

We talk about kindness! WELL My friend was feeling sad,

This friend was at recess with no one to play a game with.

(No one to play a game with)

I walk in with a big giant grin!

(Hello!)

I ask, "Do you want to play?”

(My friend smiles)

Why don't you come over this way?

(My friend nods)

We will have so much fun today!

(Let’s get the basketball)

Now we're off to play a game!

(What an awesome day!)

We talk about kindness — yes, yes, yes!

We talk about kindness!

Hey! Don't worry about what to say,

One kind word could make someone's day.

Be the one that helps somebody else! ch-ch-ch

Think how they feel by giving empathy.

Showing kindness is the key,

To help somebody be their best self!

What can I say?

I like your style!

That's a cool hat!

You're really good at soccer!

Want to play kick back?

Compliments help,

To build each other up!

We talk about kindness — yes, yes, yes!

We talk about kindness!

I told a funny joke, it made my friend laugh out loud

I helped to cook dinner, my family was so proud

I donated toys, it feels so good to give

Showing kindness is an awesome way to live

I know that I can do anything that I set my mind to achieve!

Now I see that to reach my dreams I need to be kind and believe!

I know that I can do anything that I set my mind to achieve!

I know that I can make a difference, this is what I believe!

(I believe it)

I can achieve anything!

(Anything!)

I know that I can do this!

(Yeah, you’ve got this!)

It’s time to lift others up!

Now help me say….

We talk about kindness- yes, yes, YES!

We talk about kindness!