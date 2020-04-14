Napa students to receive credit/no credit grades due to COVID-19

Forget about fighting for an A or B grade in that history, math or science class.
All Napa Valley Unified School District middle and high school students will receive “credit” or “no credit” -- instead of letter grades -- for their final semester or trimester of the 2019-2020 school year.
Elementary school students will receive written or video comments from their child’s teacher.
“This is unchartered territory,” said Rosanna Mucetti, Ed.D, superintendent, Napa Valley Unified School District. The COVID-19 pandemic is “a historical moment” that has paralyzed almost every part of daily life.
As a result, “Our entire school system’s teaching and operating model has shifted.”
In response to such drastic and immediate changes, the district will temporarily adopt the credit/no credit system, Mucetti wrote in a statement.
“This new system supports students at a time when the traditional school day has abruptly and dramatically changed,” wrote Mucetti.
“The whole social fabric of school has been changed,” Mucetti said. Campus attendance, normally a huge part of the school experience, has been "stripped away pretty abruptly,” she said in a phone interview.
This has resulted in the abrupt pivot to online learning, Mucetti said.
As students, parents and teachers are finding, “Learning from home introduces a new set of challenges,” she wrote.
“That’s a lot to ask of parents and kids and teachers,” while keeping the traditional grading schedule, she said.
To help make the decision, district leadership said they reviewed guidelines from the California Department of Education, statements from University of California, California State University, the Association of Independent California Colleges and universities and community college systems, and consulted with numerous districts throughout the state.
The university systems agree to accept credit/no credit grades in lieu of letter grades for all courses, including A–G courses, completed in winter/spring/summer 2020 for all students. Grades of credit/no credit will not affect the UC or CSU calculations of GPA, said the California Department of Education.
“Our students shouldn’t be penalized for a once-in-a-century pandemic that is putting stressors on individuals, homes (and) families,” said Mucetti.
By temporarily adopting the credit/no credit system, “It ensures that all students have the same opportunity for success during distance learning,” said Mucetti.
Such a system means that student GPAs won’t be positively or negatively impacted. Students either earn credits or they don’t. Those that don’t earn the credits can still take advantage of credit recovery programs that the NVUSD already has in place, such as summer school.
“Grades are really important,” acknowledged Mucetti. “I get it,” she said.
“But we also know that this is happening in a very unique set of circumstances. Every educational institution is well aware of that. Everyone is in the same circumstances. We’re all in this together.”
A group of secondary school administrators, teachers and counselors is working on the finer details of the change from a traditional letter grade system, said Mucetti. The group will share specific details on the grading plan and how it will be used across the district by Friday, April 24.
“Our goals are to keep students engaged, focused on the skills that will allow them to be successful, and allow them to maintain a degree of social connection throughout this emotionally challenging time,” said Mucetti.
The credit/no credit system was announced Thursday as part of the launch of the NVUSD’s official Distance Learning Guide.
Starting on Monday, April 13, the day school resumes after spring break, the NVUSD is transitioning to an official distance learning program that articulates the expectations of teacher and student engagement for the rest of the school year.
This “engaging standards-based education includes necessary support structures” for students, said the guide.
There is now a set daily schedule for elementary and secondary students. Specific time periods for instruction, lunch, teacher office hours, student work time and other instructional periods are set and the same for all students in each age group.
The guide also includes information about communicating with teachers and staff, accessing learning materials, online tools and technology, policies for students with additional learning needs, counseling and guidance services, testing information and other resources.
“We know this is a stressful time but getting back to a routine and a daily school schedule will help or student and our community as we continue to shelter in place,” said the guide.
