Napa students to receive credit/no credit grades due to COVID-19

Such a system means that student GPAs won’t be positively or negatively impacted. Students either earn credits or they don’t. Those that don’t earn the credits can still take advantage of credit recovery programs that the NVUSD already has in place, such as summer school.

“Grades are really important,” acknowledged Mucetti. “I get it,” she said.

“But we also know that this is happening in a very unique set of circumstances. Every educational institution is well aware of that. Everyone is in the same circumstances. We’re all in this together.”

A group of secondary school administrators, teachers and counselors is working on the finer details of the change from a traditional letter grade system, said Mucetti. The group will share specific details on the grading plan and how it will be used across the district by Friday, April 24.

“Our goals are to keep students engaged, focused on the skills that will allow them to be successful, and allow them to maintain a degree of social connection throughout this emotionally challenging time,” said Mucetti.

The credit/no credit system was announced Thursday as part of the launch of the NVUSD’s official Distance Learning Guide.