Napa stylist wants justice for murdered mother

Marie Wilhelm treasures the few photos she has of her mother, Janet Luxford.

In one group shot, a rare instance when all three of Luxford’s children were together, the family is smiling while sitting next to each other on a brown patterned couch. Luxford has her arm around Wilhelm (then Marie Stapes) and her sister Amanda. Next to Marie is Kristerfer, their brother.

It was 1999 and the photo was taken in Jacksonville, Florida, where Luxford lived at the time.

“My mom was so happy because she had all of her babies together, for the first time in many years,” Wilhelm said. You can see it in her face, she said. “Her heart was just full.”

It would be the last time she’d see her mother. Two years after that, Luxford disappeared. And Wilhelm would spend the next 21 years trying to find her.

“A social butterfly”

People were drawn to Luxford, said Wilhelm.

Her mom “was a firecracker,” said her daughter. With a beautiful smile, “she would light up a room” — a real social butterfly with natural charisma.

Luxford earned a living working as a babysitter, housekeeper and bartender, but her mother wasn’t educated, said Wilhelm. She stopped attending school around sixth grade; Wilhelm doesn’t know exactly why.

Luxford had Marie, her oldest daughter, at age 22, said Wilhelm. At the time, she was with Marie’s father, Ronald Stapes Jr. But the relationship didn’t last and the two split up.

A single mother, Luxford had few parenting resources and little experience to draw on.

“She loved her children so much, but she didn’t always put us in the best situations,” said Wilhelm. “She lived a fast life,” and faced substance abuse and mental health issues.

In search of home

Growing up, Wilhelm lived with her mother in a number of different cities in Florida, Virginia and California.

However, by the time Wilhelm got to fifth grade, Wilhelm moved to Napa to live with her father’s parents, Susan and Ron Stapes Sr.

“My grandparents are the most amazing people in the entire world,” she said. “I feel like they gave me the most stable home. I was able to get an education; I made friends. I’m so thankful for the life they gave me.”

Even living on opposite coasts, mother and daughter kept in touch and had a good relationship, according to Wilhelm.

“I would go visit my mom during the summers in Florida,” she said. “I would talk to her on the phone all the time.”

Luxford seemed to be doing well, said her daughter. She credited her mother’s then-partner, a man named David Burth, for that turnaround.

“He provided her with stability,” and was a good match for her. “He loved my mom very much.”

Unfortunately, that match wouldn’t last either. Luxford left Burth for a man named Brian Edward Jones.

“I have no idea” why she left with Jones, said Wilhelm. “I wish she never would have.”

Luxford and Jones were on the road, traveling from Florida to Alabama. Wilhelm suspects that her mother started using drugs again.

In early 2001, Wilhelm was pregnant with her son Caleb. Luxford was thrilled, she told her daughter. She eventually wanted to come to California to reunite with Wilhelm and see the baby.

“She was so excited to be a grandma,” said Wilhelm. “I couldn’t wait for her to meet her grandson.”

On Sept. 22, 2001 — her sister Amanda’s birthday — Luxford and Jones were staying at a motel in Bessemer, Alabama.

Amanda called her sister, crying because their mother said “awful things to Amanda,” on her birthday. Hearing this, “I called my mom at the hotel, furious,” Wilhelm said. “It was not a good conversation.”

Both mother and daughter argued and exchanged harsh words. She hung up on her mother, said Wilhelm.

It would be the last time they ever talked.

During a recent interview in Napa, Wilhelm started crying as she remembered the fight.

“It just makes me feel bad,” she said of that phone call and what happened next. “I wish she had made better choices,” she said tearfully. “I wish she could have met my son.”

After the argument, Wilhelm wanted space from her mother. Months went by and about a year later, she realized it had been a long time since they talked.

Becoming a parent to her own child had changed her, she said. “I needed my mother,” Wilhelm realized. “She needs to meet her grandson,” she remembered thinking.

There was just one big question: Where was Janet Luxford?

"My mom is missing"

Wilhelm called her mom’s sister, Jean Yonkers. “Jean hadn’t heard from her. David (Burth) hadn’t heard from her. Nobody had heard from her.”

That’s when Wilhelm called the Napa police.

“My mom has been missing,” she told officers in 2002. “Her last whereabouts were in Alabama.”

With few leads to go on, the law enforcement investigation didn’t significantly progress. About three years later, investigators met with Wilhelm in Napa, but after that, “I didn’t hear from them for long time.”

Then Napa Police detective Todd Shulman took on the search for Luxford.

“He did so much to help with my mom’s case,” said Wilhelm. He investigated her disappearance. He gathered pictures of Luxford. Shulman gathered DNA samples from Wilhelm, her sister and their aunt.

“He always stayed in contact with me,” she said. “I felt like he just genuinely cared.”

At one point Shulman and local officials even found Jones in South Carolina and questioned him. Wilhelm heard that Jones said her mother had taken $300 and left the motel. He figured Luxford had gotten on a bus to be with her pregnant daughter.

The confession

The years passed. Caleb grew into a young man. Wilhelm worked in education for a number of years and then established a career as a hairstylist in Napa.

Yet Wilhelm continued searching for her mother. “I never felt like she was dead,” she said. “Maybe it’s naïve of me because I wanted to find my mom so bad.”

On April 19 this year, while at the Napa salon she works at, Wilhelm got a voicemail from the Bessemer Police Department in Alabama.

“I started shaking,” she said, hearing the message.

An officer confirmed her worst fears: Jones had confessed to killing her mother. Her remains had been found.

Wilhelm was shocked.

When did she die? Wilhelm asked the officer.

“Twenty years ago,” was the reply.

At that point, “I just lost it,” said Wilhelm. “Thank god for my amazing co-workers,” who instantly rallied around her.

Around April 25, Bessemer police distributed a news release with the details.

Brian Edward Jones, now 62, told police in Bessemer, Alabama that he killed his girlfriend Janet Jones Luxford on Feb. 18, 2001 and then stuffed her body into a suitcase, Bessemer Police Lt. Christian Clemons told the Napa Valley Register. (Wilhelm said that date is wrong and that her mother died on or after Sept. 22, 2001.)

According to the Bessemer police, Jones, a resident of Ladson, South Carolina, walked into the Bessemer police station March 27 to confess to causing Luxford’s death during an argument.

Jones then led detectives to a remote and wooded area, where a woman’s skeletal remains were found in a large green garment bag, according to Clemons.

Jones was arrested and has been held since March 29 at the Jefferson County jail in Bessemer for investigation of murder and abusing a corpse, with bond set at $765,000. After the arrest, Bessemer police said the Jefferson County coroner’s office in Alabama is using DNA and seeking medical records to positively identify the remains as Luxford's, a process that could last as long as nine months.

A warrant against Jones alleges that he intentionally caused Luxford’s death by hitting her in the throat with a golf club, the Birmingham news outlet AL.com reported. Jones told investigators that Luxford initially hit him with the club as they argued, and that he was grabbing the object to stop her when he accidentally dealt a fatal blow to the throat, according to Clemons of Bessemer Police.

He supposedly waited years to confess until his parents died separately in 2021 so he wouldn’t disappoint them, said Jones.

Shulman said Jones’ confession “was a little bit of a surprise because it had been 10 years” since the cold case investigation, “but then it made sense to me in the bigger picture because he was the last person seen with her.”

“Then I felt relief we were able to get some closure for Marie and her family.”

Unanswered questions

Wilhelm still has many questions about what happened to her mother, and she’s especially angry at how Jones described the death as an “accident.”

“If it was, why didn’t the killer call 911 immediately?” she asked.

Wilhelm also scoffed when reading that some people have praised Jones for coming forward and that he seemed remorseful.

“He is no saint,” she said. “I’m not going to give him credit. You should have done that 20 years ago.”

She hasn’t heard from the Bessemer police since that first phone call, but she was appointed a victim’s advocate.

Wilhelm said she’s not done fighting for her mother.

“My mom deserves justice,” she said.

She’s speaking out now in the hopes that it will help others continue searching for their missing loved ones, said Wilhelm.

“Never give up,” she said.

She knows how those other families must feel. “I would go through times when I felt so lost in my search (with) dead ends everywhere.”

“I will have closure at some point and a lot of families out there won’t. It hurts my heart.”

Part of that process of closure involves thanking those who have helped her.

“I would really like to shake Todd Shulman’s hand,” Wilhelm said.

“I’m grateful that the family could have the closure and hopefully the justice system will take care of this guy so he won’t hurt anybody else,” said Shulman in an interview this past week.

How you can help A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help Wilhelm travel to Alabama for court appearances: gofund.me/68b49b92

“It’s nice to see the end point for this family. We have a lot of cases where we don’t have that. This goes to show even when you’ve come to a dead end,” sometimes the truth comes out.

Wilhelm said she also wanted to thank the community. “I feel so blessed. With all the love and support, there’s is no possible way I can’t get through this.”

Ultimately, “I hope to lay my momma to rest so she can rest peacefully and have a proper resting place.”

For now, Wilhelm savors the connection she still feels to her mother, especially in the few photos she has of Luxford.

Wilhelm noted that her mother was 39 the last time she saw her. Today Wilhelm is also 39. It seems she’s found her mother, this time for good.

“I have goosebumps” just thinking of that, she said.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 707-256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

