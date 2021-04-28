Napa Superior Court announces jury service improvements

The Napa Superior Court recently completed efforts to modernize its jury management system to provide additional service options to the public, including a redesigned juror summons, an interactive text reminder system, and touchless check-in kiosks at the courthouse.

Beginning this week, prospective jurors will receive a newly designed juror summons in the form of a folded double-sided postcard that provides easy-to-read reporting and parking information, along with multiple ways to check juror status and/or update juror records using the court’s website, text messages, or by calling Jury Services.

Using a unique juror badge number located on the summons and date of birth, prospective jurors can check their juror status in three easy ways:

1. Visit www.napa.courts.ca.gov and select Jury Service to sign up for text or telephone reminders, verify or update personal information, request a postponement, disqualification or excusal from service or upload required documents to support disqualification requests.

2. Text 707-204-0289 to use the interactive text service.

3. Call 707-299-1150 for assistance from Jury Services.