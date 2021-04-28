Napa Superior Court announces jury service improvements

The Napa Superior Court recently completed efforts to modernize its jury management system to provide additional service options to the public, including a redesigned juror summons, an interactive text reminder system, and touchless check-in kiosks at the courthouse.
Beginning this week, prospective jurors will receive a newly designed juror summons in the form of a folded double-sided postcard that provides easy-to-read reporting and parking information, along with multiple ways to check juror status and/or update juror records using the court’s website, text messages, or by calling Jury Services.
Using a unique juror badge number located on the summons and date of birth, prospective jurors can check their juror status in three easy ways:
1. Visit www.napa.courts.ca.gov and select Jury Service to sign up for text or telephone reminders, verify or update personal information, request a postponement, disqualification or excusal from service or upload required documents to support disqualification requests.
2. Text 707-204-0289 to use the interactive text service.
3. Call 707-299-1150 for assistance from Jury Services.
These service enhancements are in addition to the touch-free check-in kiosks the court implemented earlier this year to provide added health and safety measures for jurors and other court users when coming to court for jury service. Facial coverings, social distancing and other public health guidance remains in effect as part of the court’s pandemic response.
