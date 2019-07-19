Superior Court Judge Victoria Wood has announced the selection of 19 members of the local community to serve on the 2019–2020 Napa County Grand Jury. The term of office is July 16, 2019 to June 30, 2020.
The grand jury functions as an arm of the judicial branch of government and operates under the authority of the Napa Superior Court. It investigates and reports on the operations, accounts, and records of local government officers and agencies. Grand jurors also have the power to investigate citizen complaints about local government.
“Due to their investigatory responsibilities, serving on the Napa County Grand Jury represents a unique opportunity for citizens to observe and learn about the workings of our government institutions and the people who govern our local affairs. By performing this important civic duty, the overall experience provides grand jurors with an avenue to help make their community a better place to live,” Wood said.
The foreperson of the grand jury is John Morris of Napa. The other 18 grand jurors are Renee Acosta, Charles Bertagna, Francine Knittel, Leah Miller, Sonya Milton, Elizabeth R. Parker, John W. Pearson, Paul A. Renne, Denise Rosselli, David Rouatt, Constance Sauer-Stueland, Martin Spitz, Michele Tonascia Stanley, Shelley Viviani, Michael Wallace, and Yolanda Woods of Napa; Kimberly L. Phinney of St. Helena; and Thomas Nelson of Yountville.