Napa Superior Court expands use of remote appearances in court procedings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As part of comprehensive efforts to reduce foot traffic in court facilities, the Napa Superior Court recently completed the installation of video technology to support remote appearances in courtrooms.

Given the ongoing public health emergency, the court is taking additional steps to further reduce in-person interactions. The next phase will include the implementation of mandatory remote appearances in several calendars starting the week of July 27, the court said in a news release Friday.

These calendars include:

-- Departments A/B in the Historic Courthouse: 8:30 a.m. Civil Law and Motion; 9 a.m. LPS Conservatorships; 9 a.m. Mental Health, and 11:30 a.m. Civil Ex Parte

-- Department C in the Historic Courthouse: 8:30 a.m. Master Family Law (Mondays, see footnote)

-- Department 6 in the Criminal Courthouse: 8:30 a.m. Restraining Order (Tuesdays, see footnote), 10 a.m. Self-represented Family Law (Tuesdays, see footnote), and 11:30 a.m. Family Law Ex Parte

Footnote: Hearings set from this calendar may be via video conference or in person, as determined by the judicial officer.