Napa Superior Court expands use of remote appearances in court procedings

Historic Napa County courthouse (copy)
Bob Fleshman

As part of comprehensive efforts to reduce foot traffic in court facilities, the Napa Superior Court recently completed the installation of video technology to support remote appearances in courtrooms.

Given the ongoing public health emergency, the court is taking additional steps to further reduce in-person interactions. The next phase will include the implementation of mandatory remote appearances in several calendars starting the week of July 27, the court said in a news release Friday.

These calendars include:

 -- Departments A/B in the Historic Courthouse: 8:30 a.m. Civil Law and Motion; 9 a.m. LPS Conservatorships; 9 a.m. Mental Health, and 11:30 a.m. Civil Ex Parte

 -- Department C in the Historic Courthouse: 8:30 a.m. Master Family Law (Mondays, see footnote)

-- Department 6 in the Criminal Courthouse: 8:30 a.m. Restraining Order (Tuesdays, see footnote), 10 a.m. Self-represented Family Law (Tuesdays, see footnote), and 11:30 a.m. Family Law Ex Parte

Footnote: Hearings set from this calendar may be via video conference or in person, as determined by the judicial officer.

Also, beginning the week of Aug. 3, the 1:30 p.m. Small Claims calendar on Thursdays in Department C (Historic Courthouse) will transition to mandatory remote appearances. Information about remote appearances can be found on the court’s website here: http://www.napa.courts.ca.gov/Remote.

The implementation of mandatory remote appearances represents a broader effort of health and safety protocols launched in response to the coronavirus pandemic to provide a safe environment for attorneys, litigants, and staff, the court said.

Other examples include: a mask/face covering requirement, hand sanitizer stations in public areas and courtrooms, social distancing signage and floor markings and sneeze guards installed in clerk offices and witness stands. The court has also rolled out remote appearances options in self-help and mediation services.

