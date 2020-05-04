Napa Superior Court to continue limited services through May; planning for reopening begins

In response to going concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Napa County Superior Court will continue to maintain limited operations through May 29, while beginning planning for a gradual reopening and phased reinstatement of services.
On March 18, the Court significantly scaled back operations in response to the public health emergency. This included closing two courthouses and limiting entrance to a third facility while reducing calendars to emergency and time sensitive matters (Criminal, Juvenile Dependency and Delinquency, emergency Ex Parte applications). These measures—implemented to protect court users, litigants, and staff—were previously in effect through Friday, May 1.
Last week the Chief Justice of California signed an emergency order granting authority to the Court to extend, as it deemed appropriate, various case-related deadlines.
Under this authority, the handling of time sensitive in-custody arraignments, certain family and juvenile cases, and emergency matters will continue. Most non-time sensitive matters scheduled through May 29 will be continued from 8 to 12 weeks from the current hearing date. Refer to the Court’s website for more detailed information by case type. All court calendars will be heard in the Criminal Court Building. No jury trials will occur during this time.
A drop box for emergency matters is available at the Criminal Court Building located at 1111 Third St. Routine matters will not be processed until normal court operations resume or conditions permit staff to report to work.
Check the Court’s website at www.napa.courts.ca.gov for the latest information.
On April 13, the Court expanded services in its Self-Help Center to support all inquiries, even those outside the normal scope of SHC assistance. Any court user, including attorneys, may submit inquiries by phone from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday at 707-299-1137 or by email at Selfhelp@napa.courts.ca.gov. All inquiries will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Court is preparing for a gradual reopening as it explores ways to safely expand operations. To do so, the Napa Superior Court will continue to leverage technology and pursue the use of digital, telephonic, and remote video services to conduct court business.
The Court expects to be able to process some non-emergency matters soon, such as those in certain civil, probate, and family law filings, especially as it relates to stipulations and orders. As those items get implemented, the Court will look to expand from there.
Looking ahead, the Court is engaged in planning and preparation for in-person services balanced with the various social distancing and public heath protocols likely to be required.
For any additional questions, please contact the Court Executive Office by email at Court.Administration@napa.courts.ca.gov.
