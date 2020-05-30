Napa Superior Court will restore full operations on Monday

Following an unprecedented period of limited services due to the ongoing public health emergency, all court operations will resume beginning Monday, June 1, at 8 a.m.
What to expect if you plan to visit the court:
• If you are sick, do not come to the court. Anyone who appears sick or demonstrating COVID-19 symptoms will not be permitted to enter any court facility.
• You must wear a mask or face covering to enter a court facility and when you cannot maintain six-feet physical distancing from other court users or staff.
• Prepare for the potential of long lines and extended wait times. The court has implemented and will enforce social distancing requirements. Please observe all signage.
Please note the following recommendations and service changes:
• Check the online Court Calendars to confirm when and where your hearing is scheduled before coming to the courthouse. Many cases have been rescheduled multiple times and you may have the option to participate via telephone or video appearance.
• All in-person hearings will be heard in the Criminal and Historic Courthouses. The Juvenile Courthouse will remain closed.
• Self-help service will be available by appointment and offered by phone or video every weekday from 8am to 4pm. Call 707-2991137 or email Selfhelp@napa.courts.ca.gov to schedule your appointment for forms and other assistance.
• Pay traffic tickets at www.napa.courts.ca.gov/caselookup.
. If you need to make payment arrangements, please call (707) 299-1160.
• If you have been called for Jury Service, please check your status here or call 707-299-1150 for more information. Jury service is expected to begin on June 15.
• Research and records terminals will be limited by capacity and time limit, please plan accordingly and look-up case information using the court's Case Information Access System.
• Drop boxes are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at both the Criminal and Historic Courthouses. The court encourages you to file items by drop box to avoid significant wait times at clerk offices.
Expanded Use of Technology to Conduct Court Business
During the recent closure, the court has pursued the expanded use of telephonic and remote video to conduct mandatory court hearings, such as in-custody arraignments and juvenile hearings.
As part of the restoration of services, the court is continuing to pursue the expanded use of remote video, in several other court calendars, primarily covering the following areas:
• Criminal: Felony, Misdemeanor, and Criminal Settlement Conferences
• Family Law: Master Calendar (Represented and Unrepresented), Ex Partes, and Child Support
Civil and probate cases are being heard by remote proceedings when possible. All upcoming mediations are being rescheduled for telephonic and video appearances. Selfhelp services will now be offered by appointment only with phone and video options.
To continue to support social distancing, the court encourages remote participation but will also continue to provide in-person access as needed.
Jury service will resume on Monday, June 15. The court has implemented various health and safety protocols, such as requiring face coverings and installing hand sanitizer stations, in addition to social distancing measures to limit the amount of people in any given court area.
Trials will be scheduled to minimize the number of jurors needed for selection. If you are sick, exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, or are a high-risk individual, the court will excuse you from service upon proof. If you’ve received a juror summons, please check your status here or call 707-299-1150 for more information.
For any additional questions, please contact the Court Executive Office by email at Court.Administration@napa.courts.ca.gov.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.