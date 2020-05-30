Napa Superior Court will restore full operations on Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Following an unprecedented period of limited services due to the ongoing public health emergency, all court operations will resume beginning Monday, June 1, at 8 a.m.

What to expect if you plan to visit the court:

• If you are sick, do not come to the court. Anyone who appears sick or demonstrating COVID-19 symptoms will not be permitted to enter any court facility.

• You must wear a mask or face covering to enter a court facility and when you cannot maintain six-feet physical distancing from other court users or staff.

• Prepare for the potential of long lines and extended wait times. The court has implemented and will enforce social distancing requirements. Please observe all signage.

Please note the following recommendations and service changes:

• Check the online Court Calendars to confirm when and where your hearing is scheduled before coming to the courthouse. Many cases have been rescheduled multiple times and you may have the option to participate via telephone or video appearance.

• All in-person hearings will be heard in the Criminal and Historic Courthouses. The Juvenile Courthouse will remain closed.