Napa Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza talks about conflict-of-interest allegations

Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza says the state Fair Political Practices Commission has informed him, based on information he presented, that he has no conflict of interest regarding Walt Ranch matters, but that he will still recuse himself.

He’ll recuse himself on an upcoming Walt Ranch vote — even though he doesn’t have to — to “ensure the public has the confidence in this decision,” Pedroza said on Friday.

But some citizens who have investigated the matter aren’t convinced that the conflict-of-interest issue has been resolved and that their confidence has been restored.

“There’s a lot more we’re looking at, I can tell you that,” resident Beth Nelsen said on Friday. “I do believe this is just the tip of the iceberg.”

The Napa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday was ready to vote on Walt Ranch vineyard project greenhouse gas emissions mitigations. The Board had on Dec. 14 taken a tentative 3-2 vote in approval, with Pedroza in the majority.

That meant Tuesday’s final vote looked to be routine, allowing the controversial vineyard project in mountains between the city of Napa and Lake Berryessa to go forward. But it wasn’t routine.

Citizens came forward with information on a property deal adjacent to Walt Ranch last year involving Pedroza’s family. As a result, Pedroza recused himself before the session and said he would seek state Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) guidance.

The remaining supervisors delayed a decision on Walt Ranch mitigations until March 1. If Pedroza doesn’t participate and the vote is 2-2, the mitigations as proposed wouldn’t pass.

On Friday, Pedroza talked about the matter. He said the property deal involves his father-in-law Esteban Llamos. The FPPC said in-laws are not “immediate family” that would trigger a conflict of interest under the Political Reform Act.

“There is no financial interest in the property,” Pedroza said. “The decision on Walt Ranch has no financial benefit to me or my wife.”

Vinedos AP, LLC bought about 405 acres along Atlas Peak Road adjacent to Walt Ranch last year. Llamos is listed as a manager of the limited liability company on papers filed with the state.

The land was sold by Circle R Ranch. Peter Read of Circle R Ranch has donated to Pedroza’s campaigns. So has Craig Hall of HALL Wines and Walt Ranch. All of this caught the intention of some citizens.

They wondered what Pedroza’s connection to the Vinedos AP, LLC deal was and whether Pedroza had a direct or indirect conflict-of-interest for Walt Ranch votes and perhaps other votes.

Pedroza submitted information to the FPPC explaining the deed of trust is under Vinedos AP, LLC and Llamas is the signer on all recorded documents. Llamas is a vineyard manager for Stagecoach Vineyard near Atlas Peak.

“Based on the facts provided, and barring any other financial interests not identified below, you do not have a financial conflict of interest under the Act based on your father-in-law’s ownership of adjacent land,” the FPPC responded.

Pedroza said Llamas is pursuing the American Dream. Llamas and his wife came from Mexico and he worked in the vineyards for over 30 years.

“To be in a position to buy that property, to accomplish that American Dream, I’m very proud of them,” Pedroza said.

A portion of the 405 acres bought by Vinedos AP, LLC could be used for a vineyard.

The mailing address for the Vinedos AP, LLC deed was Pedroza’s address. Pedroza showed a document indicating that his father-in-law’s mail is forwarded to Pedroza’s house. His in-laws live on a ranch property, he said.

Papers that citizens found appear to show that Pedroza refinanced his home for $2.7 million last year. This happened the same day the Vinedos AP, LLC land deal was refinanced for $2.7 million.

“We’re a personal guarantee that’s going to come off in a few months,” Pedroza said. “That was to help my father-in-law and mother-in-law get a loan with Poppy Bank ... That’s why you saw that personal guarantee on our residence.”

Pedroza was asked if his only role in the land deal was using his house as a guarantee for refinancing.

“That was it. Again, there is no financial gain, there is no benefit that (myself and my wife) realize from this,” he said.

But, given the controversial nature of the Walt Ranch issues that have gone on for years, why didn’t Pedroza seek county counsel’s opinion on a conflict-of-interest before the Dec. 14 vote? Pedroza didn't mention the land deal at the time.

“There’s no direct benefit,” he said, adding he has recused himself in other matters when the direct financial benefit is clear.

Pedroza’s wife works for OLE Health. Pedroza recuses himself from Board of Supervisors votes involving OLE Health receiving funds from the county.

On Tuesday, citizens during public comments at the Board of Supervisors meeting spoke about the Vinedos AP, LLC issue. They presented documents such as deeds and mortgage papers. Several said they want an investigation by the state attorney general and other entities.

On Friday, several indicated advice given to Pedroza by the FPPC based on information submitted by Pedroza hadn’t satisfied them.

The Board of Supervisors is to decide the Walt Ranch mitigation for the loss of 14,000 carbon-sequestering trees on March 1. The proposed mitigation is preserving 124 acres of woodland and planting 17,852 trees.

The tentative vote on Dec. 14 had Pedroza and Supervisors Belia Ramos and Ryan Gregory in favor and Supervisors Diane Dillon and Brad Wagenknecht against.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

