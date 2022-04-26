Napa supervisor candidates look at economy

Among the questions long facing Napa County is whether its wine-centric economy needs more diversity to be more resilient and sustainable.

Or, to put it another way, does the county to its detriment put too many of its grapes in one economic basket?

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Six candidates vying for the 3rd District Napa County Board of Supervisors recently discussed this and other matters. They participated in an April 20 online forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Napa County.

St. Helena City Councilmember Anna Chouteau, county Planning Commissioner Anne Cottrell, Yountville Mayor John Dunbar, retired biotech executive Matt Hooper, farmer Cio Perez and Napa Valley College Trustee Rafael Rios are on the June 7 ballot.

No candidate talked about trying to make world-famous Napa Valley wine country an afterthought. But, if the wine industry is number one, they saw room for more runner-ups.

More people with high-paying jobs are moving to the upper Napa Valley because they can work remotely, Chouteau said.

“The way we stimulate our economy is to make sure we have access to high-speed internet and broadband for everyone,” she said. “It shouldn’t just be available for those who can afford it.”

Napa County in 2020 had a report done by Magellan Consultants looking at high-speed internet. It envisioned a fiber-optic backbone network 238 miles long extending to virtually all parts of the county. The challenge is the estimated $118 million cost.

Cottrell noted the county once had an economic development commission that sought economic diversification opportunities. She would like to see it reinvigorated.

“Agriculture is foundational to our county so we want to clearly hold onto that, but I think it’s also good to look at what else can be out there,” she said.

The nonprofit Napa Valley Economic Development Corp. was formed in 1984 to attract new businesses. In 2000, a Napa Valley Register editorial credited the group with helping to create an “economic rebirth.” The group dissolved in 2008.

Dunbar talked about workforce development to expand economic opportunities, providing job training and career development across all sectors. Bringing down the cost of housing locally is a factor, he said.

But, he said, the wine industry has proven to be resilient amid such challenges as wildfires, earthquakes and the pandemic.

“I think we can and have and should embrace our agricultural roots and the fact that we are one of if not the best wine region in the world,” he said.

Hooper said Napa Valley is kind of a pass-through destination for many people, such as visitors and tourists. He’d like to encourage young families to relocate here, though he said schools need to be better to help attract them.

“Napa Valley needs to sort of redefine itself as a place where actually people want to move and work, even if they are working (remotely),” Hooper said.

Perez said the county needs more than an economy based on wine and hospitality.

“It’s not that they’re bad businesses, it’s when things like wildfires happen and COVID and other issues, our economy almost comes to a screeching halt,” he said.

Perez also said the county should look at a “living wage” concept to deal with the high cost of living.

The Board of Supervisors explored the living wage idea in 2015, though it never got to the point of saying what a living wage would be in Napa County. It decided to defer to planned state minimum wage hikes.

Rios talked about creating a climate so other types of businesses can thrive, especially small businesses that are the core of downtowns and communities. These businesses serve local residents for day-to-day necessities.

“We need to see if we can encourage other types of businesses to stay and thrive in our community,” Rios said.

Candidates were asked about the influence of money on politics, if they had solutions and if they had placed voluntary restrictions on themselves.

Perez said the Board of Supervisors recently took a step in the direction of campaign donation limitations. It adopted a $4,900 cap per donor per election.

But he wants more. Candidates should only be able to spend so much money on a campaign, perhaps $75,000. That would level the playing field between incumbents and those just getting started, Perez said.

Dunbar said people need to be electing officials for the right reasons. A fundamental part is transparency about all donations. The state requires candidates make donations be available for all to see and scrutinize.

“I have a long record of service,” he said. “I opened any of my campaign contributions to the entire public for review. I think that’s the important thing, is honesty and integrity about what we are doing, how we are representing our decision-making based on our community, not based on contributions.”

Cottrell said the county took the first step in setting that $4,900 contribution cap per donor. She added she would like to see the Board of Supervisors set a lower limit.

“Figuring out ways we can help reduce the spending level I think would be good for campaigning in general,” Cottrell said. “I’d be interested in seeing where the Board could take steps to reduce the funding that’s required in these races.”

Chouteau said she’s open to more limits. She went through political training to gain the skills to ask people for money. Asking for money isn’t easy to do.

“I’m concerned because I never thought even I a few years ago I could have ever been in this position, raising the money you need to raise to be on this panel tonight,” she said. “It makes my jaw drop open. It’s just incredible the kind of money you need.”

Rios said further donation limits should be done along with limits on spending and on personally financing a campaign. He didn't want to price people out of running for office.

“This is not the only public office,” Rios said. “There are a lot of public offices and different agencies — school districts and everything — that we need good people to serve.”

Hooper said funding your own campaign should be OK.

“It eliminates any question that you’ve been bought by anybody,” he said.

There’s a delayed proof in the pudding, Hooper said. The public needs to look at the nexus between what supervisors do and the money they’ve received and from which donors.

Go to https://www.lwvnapa.com/voter-information to view the 3rd District supervisor candidates forum. The 3rd District covers northern Napa County and includes Calistoga, St. Helena, Yountville and a northeast portion of the city of Napa.

The League of Women Voters will hold an online forum for the 1st District Board of Supervisors seat at 6 p.m. Thursday. The 1st District includes the central city of Napa and the Carneros region.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.