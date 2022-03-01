Napa supervisor decide Walt Ranch needs another hearing

Napa County will do a Walt Ranch redo, though only on the limited topic of greenhouse gas emission mitigations for the controversial vineyard project.

The Board of Supervisors on Dec. 14 tentatively approved mitigations by a 3-2 margin. But, with Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza recently deciding to recuse himself after conflict-of-interest allegations, supervisors on Tuesday tabled taking a final vote.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

Pedroza was in the majority of the 3-2 tentative vote. That made it possible a final vote to cement a previously-announced action might end in a 2-2 tie.

Instead, the Board of Supervisors on April 19 will start over. It will once again hold a public hearing on how to mitigate for the loss of 14,000 carbon-sequestering trees, this time without Pedroza.

Ross Middlemiss, an attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, said the group will continue to advocate for stronger mitigations. Historic floods and fires are getting worse with the ongoing climate catastrophe, he said.

“We certainly support the county’s effort to take a step back and look at this again,” Middlemiss said.

Winegrowers of Napa County urged supervisors to come to some sort on conclusion on the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions topic. Executive Director Michelle Benvenuto saw a bigger issue than Walt Ranch.

“A finding that GHG impacts for vineyards cannot be mitigated would represent a serious policy shift in our county,” Benvenuto wrote to the county. “Rather than promoting agriculture, such a policy would prohibit or strongly discourage agriculture.”

Walt Ranch is 2,300 acres in the mountains between the city of Napa and Lake Berryessa purchased in 2005 by Craig and Kathryn Hall of HALL Wines. The county in 2016 approved allowing 316 acres to be disturbed to create 209 acres of vineyards.

But Walt Ranch proved to be a flashpoint for environmentalists and residents concerned about vineyard development in the watershed. Opponents sued and the courts returned the greenhouse gas mitigation piece only to the county for further work.

County staff last fall approved Walt Ranch’s revised proposal to preserve 124 acres of woodland and plant 16,790 trees on the property. The Center for Biological Diversity wanted stronger measures and appealed the decision to the Board of Supervisors.

That led to the Dec. 14 tentative Board of Supervisors decision denying the appeal and backing the staff decision, though supervisors increased the amount of trees to be planted to 17,852.

Walt Ranch officials said many of the 14,000 trees to be cut down burned in 2017 Atlas Fire and 2020 Hennessey Fire. Still, they didn’t seek to decrease amount of carbon dioxide that requires mitigation. Doing so could reopen the tally to legal challenges.

Pedroza’s recusal is related to a land deal that citizens discovered and made public. Vinedos AP, LLC in May 2021 bought 400 acres with potential vineyard land along Atlas Peak Road next to Walt Ranch. Papers filed with the state list Pedroza’s father-in-law as manager of the limited liability company.

Pedroza has said he believes he has no conflict-of-interest because of Vinedos, but will recuse himself from further Walt Ranch decisions to ensure public confidence in the results. Some citizens say the Vinedos matter needs to be investigated by a third party.

Resident George Caloyannidis in a letter to the county mentioned one concern that Walt Ranch opponents have long voiced. A secondary entrance to Walt Ranch, one off Atlas Peak Road, could open the door to having a dozen or so vineyard estate homes there, he wrote.

A link could be created between Atlas Peak Road and Walt Ranch by passing over the Vinedos property.

The Halls have never said publicly that they are seeking to have estate homes on Walt Ranch. Still, opponents brought up the possibility during the 2016 Walt Ranch hearings.

The Napa Valley Register on Feb. 11 asked Pedroza if Vinedos might someday allow access from Atlas Peak Road over its land to Walt Ranch.

“That would be a decision my father-in-law makes,” Pedroza said. “This (owning a vineyard) is (his father-in-law's and mother-in-law's) dream. This is a dream come true. I fully anticipate they will be good neighbors to Atlas Peak, but I don’t think their plan is beyond that.”

One thing seems likely — the April 19 Walt Ranch redo could come with much ado.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.