Napa supervisor hopefuls sound off on winery, vineyard growth

When does Napa County reach the point of having too many wineries? When should it turn down requests for new vineyards in the mountains that require cutting down trees?

The Napa Valley Register posed these and other questions to the four candidates for the 1st District Napa County Board of Supervisors seat. The district includes the central part of the city of Napa and Carneros region.

County Planning Commissioner Joelle Gallagher, Saintsbury Winery co-founder David Graves, businessperson Garrett Hale and attorney Suzanne Besú Truchard are on the June 7 ballot. They replied by email.

Why are you qualified to make decisions for a half-billion dollar annual county operation funded by taxpayers?

Hale took a little bit of exception to the question's wording.

“Are you saying the only qualification is if someone has the requisite corporate resume and/or travels among the elites?” he said. “My business experience may speak for itself, but for all candidates, I would hope that question was just not really meant to infer such ideas.”

Hale describes himself as a Chicano Napa native. He is listed by the California State Contracting Board as sole owner of Pacific Electric. His candidate’s statement cites such professions as electric contracting, construction, advertising, mining and solar.

Graves co-founded Saintsbury winery in the Carneros area in 1981. But he sees a better argument for his experience than, “I helped run a business that had to make payroll every two weeks.”

As a member of the Napa Sanitation District Board of Directors, he has public finance experience, Graves said. NapaSan has an AA+ credit rating and deals with many issues the county also deals with — resource allocation, staffing levels, pension obligations and strategic planning among them.

Truchard said she’s been an attorney for 17 years, managing everything from multi-million dollar transactions to pro bono legal services for the Hispanic community. She cited her work on various boards, such as for OLE Health and the Boys and Girls Club. She has degrees from Harvard and Northwestern universities.

"In sum, I will be bringing a fresh perspective, new ideas and a different type of 'no-nonsense' and common sense approach to the Board," she said.

Gallagher is executive director of First 5 Napa County. She said she has led organizations for over 25 years and has experience with budgets, contracts, programming and personnel.

"I know how well-run organizations function," she said. "As a steward of public funding, both at Cope Family Center and with First 5 Napa County, I have the necessary experience and understanding of my accountability to taxpayers."

Napa County has more than 500 wineries. At what point does it have too many? Should it consider a moratorium on new wineries?

A debate has simmered over whether wine country is choking on its own success. Some people contend the county should pause new winery approvals — from three to a dozen approvals annually in recent years — while looking at traffic and groundwater impacts. Others see no reason for such a step.

The candidates gave their views.

“The question to consider is not the number of wineries, but the impact of winery development on our environment, especially our watershed,” Gallagher said.

Modest wineries that process fruit grown organically onsite generally have a smaller impact on the environment. Large-scale wineries that bring in fruit from around or outside the county have a larger impact, she said.

Among the other considerations is whether a proposed winery is in a high fire severity zone or an area with depleted groundwater and whether the winery would be net-zero in energy use. Protecting natural resources needs to be top of mind, she said.

Truchard said Napa County has made every effort to grow responsibly. Growth should reflect and create a positive impact on the quality of life of local Napa residents.

“The most efficient way in which to address this issue is by diving into our general plan now as opposed to 2030,” she said. “If we start the dialogue now and have a community conversation about creating the next vision of Napa County, we will have a path forward.”

Graves said “too many” is in the eye of the beholder. “Too many” could be on account of traffic, water use, fire risk, noise, community character, biodiversity or all of the above.

Proposed, remote wineries on narrow, dead-end roads need to be reviewed very critically in light of fire risks. Traffic impact fees can be exacted, but county transportation infrastructure shortfalls are very large. The county is working on an overdue, more sophisticated water availability analysis, he said.

He looked at the state's legal requirements for a moratorium.

“My conclusion: a ‘moratorium’ sounds appealing as a sound bite, but in reality is more complicated than hitting the pause button,” Graves said. “That said, further scrutiny on where we are in terms of winery use permits and impacts of wineries deserves close scrutiny.”

Hale said it is the impact on the environment, not the number of wineries, that matters. He wants the county to look at economic diversity and not put all of its economic eggs in one basket.

He talked about watershed considerations and impacts on the environment, roads, housing and overall health. Economic benefits are necessary, but at what cost, he said.

“How to match the wineries to housing and road impacts is a real hard question that needs to be thoroughly vetted and answered,” Hale said. “Just who really benefits is such a hard question to answer, but a necessary one to be answered.”

When should Napa County allow new vineyards in the watersheds and when should it turn them down?

Proposals for new vineyards in the mountains have become a controversial issue in recent years, especially those that require cutting down trees in forests and woodlands. The most prominent example is the long-running saga of Walt Ranch east of the city of Napa.

The Board of Supervisors doesn’t consider individual vineyard applications unless, as is the case with Walt Ranch, one comes to it on appeal. But it sets the policies.

So when should the county approve and turn down such applications?

“As with some of the other questions, the way this question is framed may reflect a casual observer’s view of the situation, but it is up to the supervisors to look at the issues around land use in a more comprehensive fashion,” Graves said.

He framed the question this way — how can Napa County create a planning process that works on a larger spatial and temporal scale and asks broader questions?

That process should recognize the overarching need to preserve regional connectivity from the inner coast range to the Pacific Ocean. It should take into account the impact of climate change on our ecosystems and our water supply, he said.

Gallagher said it is critical to protect watershed lands. If creating a large, traditionally farmed vineyard depends on deforesting carbon-sequestering trees in our hillsides, perhaps there is a more suitable location for the vineyard.

“Farmers in Napa County are among the most knowledgeable and environmentally conscious anywhere; however, unrelenting drought and other consequences of the climate crisis mean business as usual is not possible,” she said.

As the county updates its general plan, it must use the most current science available to drive land use policies, she said.

Truchard said agriculture is the highest and best use of land in Napa County. It is the county’s past, present and, if we proceed thoughtfully, its future.

“Decisions should be based on facts and science, and as such we need to expand our data collection and monitoring program of vineyards,” she said. “We must ensure there are no unintended consequences to vineyard development and that there is no detrimental effect to our resources and our environment.”

Hale said the question needs to be refocused on the various aspects, characteristics, topographies and microclimates of and uses within all three of the county’s readily identified watersheds.

He described each watershed and said they are tied together by geography and various impacts human activities have on them. He mentioned the Napa County Resource Conservation District data base as one good source of information.

"It is readily apparent that when trying to make informed decisions on whether or not there needs to be more vineyards, we should consider the associated impacts not only on that particular geographical area, but its unique part of the watershed," he said.

What one thing would you most want to accomplish in your first term?

Truchard said she wants to do a deep, analytical dive into what is going right and what is going wrong at the county.

She’s found a large number of residents are unaware of the role of local government and how important it is in their everyday lives. They wonder what the Board of Supervisors is supervising.

“I think it’s important for constituents to know that as their supervisor, I am there for them to resolve their issues, and if I can’t do it, I will find the person within our local government structure that can,” she said.

Graves said he want to restore faith in the integrity and transparency of the Board’s decision-making and make sure Board uses the best information possible.

“I will make my priorities very clear from the outset and be very public about the status of each one: fire safety, water security, transportation, housing and response to the climate crisis,” Graves said.

Hale said he needs to tackle and immerse himself in the big issues. But he also has the goal of learning what else the everyday person expects and needs.

“I think they will dictate what I will need to accomplish,” he said.

Gallagher said some environmental protections could be accomplished relatively quickly. She mentioned banning glyphosate and gas-powered leaf blowers, electrifying the county’s vehicle fleet and requiring solar on all warehouses in the industrial area.

Longer-term, she said, the county needs to complete and implement a robust climate action plan and begin the environmental impact report for the next general plan.

