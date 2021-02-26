 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Supervisor Pedroza assumes helm of Metropolitan Transportation Commission

Napa Supervisor Pedroza assumes helm of Metropolitan Transportation Commission

{{featured_button_text}}

Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza is the new chairperson for the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, the transportation financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county Bay Area.

Pedroza was elected unanimously to the position by his commission colleagues on Wednesday. He is the second Napa County supervisor to hold the post, after now-state Sen. Bill Dodd, who was MTC chairperson from 2007 to 2009.

"As the Bay Area, like the rest of the world, looks ahead to emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, recovery and resilience will be front and center in all of MTC's work," Pedroza said in an MTC press release.

He mentioned adapting to new travel patterns and new budget constraints and finding new solutions to the Bay Area's housing crisis as among the challenges.

Pedroza was elected to the Napa City Council in 2012 and appointed to the county Board of Supervisors in 2014 to fill Dodd's seat after Dodd was elected to the state Assembly. He won election in 2016 and 2020. He has served as MTC's vice-chairperson for the past two years.

He replaces former Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty as MTC chairperson. The term is though February 2023.

WATCH NOW: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS WIN TOTALS

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

SEE NAPA VALLEY COLLEGE CAMPUS AMID PANDEMIC

Alfredo Peroza

Alfredo Pedroza

 Lowell Downey, Art & Clarity

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon: Strikes in Syria make clear US will act

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News