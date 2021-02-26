Napa Supervisor Pedroza assumes helm of Metropolitan Transportation Commission

Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza is the new chairperson for the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, the transportation financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county Bay Area.
Pedroza was elected unanimously to the position by his commission colleagues on Wednesday. He is the second Napa County supervisor to hold the post, after now-state Sen. Bill Dodd, who was MTC chairperson from 2007 to 2009.
"As the Bay Area, like the rest of the world, looks ahead to emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, recovery and resilience will be front and center in all of MTC's work," Pedroza said in an MTC press release.
He mentioned adapting to new travel patterns and new budget constraints and finding new solutions to the Bay Area's housing crisis as among the challenges.
Pedroza was elected to the Napa City Council in 2012 and appointed to the county Board of Supervisors in 2014 to fill Dodd's seat after Dodd was elected to the state Assembly. He won election in 2016 and 2020. He has served as MTC's vice-chairperson for the past two years.
He replaces former Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty as MTC chairperson. The term is though February 2023.
SEE NAPA VALLEY COLLEGE CAMPUS AMID PANDEMIC
