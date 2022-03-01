Napa Supervisor Pedroza defended and criticized amid Vinedos matter

Morning session of Tuesday’s Napa County Board of Supervisors meeting turned out to be almost all about Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza, with defenders and critics speaking.

Pedroza’s in-laws are involved in Vinedos AP, LLC, a limited liability company that bought land next to Walt Ranch. With Walt Ranch being one of the more controversial issues facing the county, some citizens want to know more about Pedroza's potential ties to an adjacent property.

All of this came to a head both outside the county administration building and inside the Board of Supervisors chamber.

By 9 a.m., several dozen people were rallying outside the county building with signs asking Pedroza to resign. Honking from passing cars could be heard inside the third-story Board of Supervisors chamber as supervisors conducted business.

That business as always included listening to public comments for items not on the agenda. Supervisors for about an hour-and-half heard from Pedroza defenders and Pedroza critics.

Some defenders said critics had gone too far in their words and actions.

“I urge our community to rise above the bitter and cruel behavior being leveled against Supervisor Pedroza and his family,” said Linsey Gallagher, who is CEO of Visit Napa Valley.

Vintner Paul Woolls alluded to a quote from Rodney King, who amid riots in the wake of his 1991 beating by Los Angeles police asked, “Can we all get along?”

“Words matter,” Woolls said. “‘Civil’ is the word that comes to mind as I reflect on what is happening...We have seemingly lost our civility. I certainly hope we can retrieve it."

Napa Vision 2050 speakers and several residents asked the county to initiate an independent, third-party investigation of Pedroza’s possible connections with Vinedos.

“We urge you, our county’s leadership, to support the public trust and fully investigate the information which may include that Supervisor Pedroza had a conflict-of-interest in his decisions on Walt Ranch,” Vision 2050 co-president Gary Margadant said.

He and others noted that the Board of Supervisors last year ordered an independent investigation on county COVID-19 vaccine distribution after Supervisor Belia Ramos received an early vaccination. Ramos said it was an end-of-the-day shot that otherwise would have been wasted.

Resident Amber Manfree said an independent investigation needs to be done by an agency with subpoena power. She wants to find out if Pedroza has a conflict-of-interest on such topics as remote vineyards, remote wineries, road improvements and fire management expenditures.

“Members of the public have uncovered information that calls the integrity of Alfredo Pedroza into question,” Manfree said.

Chuck Wagner of Caymus Vineyards was among those supporting Pedroza. Pedroza is honest and forthcoming and has gone beyond the call of duty learning about wine-making and grape growing, the primary businesses of Napa Valley, he said.

“With that, possibly, he is disliked by the likes of (Vision) 2050, etcetera, because they are anti-winery and anti-vineyards,” Wagner said. “That’s my own point, my own views.”

Beth Nelsen, whose research made the Vinedos matter public, told supervisors they needed to take the matter seriously. She urged them to put an external investigation on the agenda.

“We are not an audience; we are concerned citizens who only want the truth,” she said.

Pedroza during a break in the meeting said some residents have filed complaints with the state Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) on the Vinedos issue. He has provided the FPPC with financial and other information.

The FPPC will use this information when deciding whether to investigate, Pedroza said. He made it clear he believes he has no conflict-of-interest and said he has not benefitted financially from Vinedos.

“I’m committed to assuring the FPPC having the information they need and they want,” he said.

Interim County Counsel Thomas Zeleny said it could take one or two weeks for the FPPC to issue an opinion. It could be longer if the FPPC decides to do an investigation with subpoena power and investigators and attorneys.

At the end of the meeting, Pedroza told his colleagues he was sorry “for the moment we’re in and what we have experienced.” He has a track record for following the rules, he said.

As for the flap over Vinedos, he said, “I’ve lost sleep over it. It’s impacted my family.”

Supervisors did not and could not discuss having the county launch a third-party investigation of Pedroza and Vinedos, given the matter was not on Tuesday’s agenda. Whether it ends up on a future agenda remains to be seen.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

