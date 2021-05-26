Napa Supervisor Ramos reported county CEO Tran to State Bar

Napa County’s saga over Supervisor Belia Ramos receiving a January COVID-19 vaccination and subsequent county investigation has a coda being played out at the State Bar of California.
County Executive Officer Minh Tran sent a May 3 “confidential internal memorandum” to supervisors. In it, he revealed that Ramos reported him to the State Bar for allegedly withholding information from the Board of Supervisors favorable to Ramos.
The county released the memo to the Napa Valley Register in response to a state Public Records Act request.
Tran in the letter defended the way he conducted himself before and during the county’s recent third-party fact-finding report on COVID-19 vaccinations that largely focused on Ramos’ vaccination.
“I feel Supervisor Ramos’s actions have done permanent and irreparable harm to my reputation and career,” Tran wrote to the Board of Supervisors.
Although presently serving as CEO, Tran previously was Napa County Counsel. The State Bar website lists him as an “active” attorney. The State Bar has the power to discipline attorneys, with penalties ranging from disbarment to suspension to public censures to private censures.
Ramos on Wednesday said that, as a licensed attorney, Tran is required to act in an ethical manner at all times. The Board of Supervisors wasn't afforded all of the material information prior to its March 4 decision to launch a third-party vaccination investigation, she said.
"I will defer to the State Bar's discretion for resolution of this matter," Ramos said in an email reply to Napa Valley Register questions.
The State Bar could not be reached Wednesday to comment on what it will do with Ramos' allegations against Tran, if anything.
Ramos also said she has repeatedly expressed concerns regarding employee turnover in the CEO's office, succession planning, organizational culture and operational functionality.
"It is unfortunate that the concerns I have raised since last year regarding the CEO's management and leadership have been conflated with the vaccine investigation," Ramos said.
This saga began when Ramos at age 42 received a COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 20 at a county clinic at a time when she didn’t qualify under priority guidelines for vaccinations. Ramos said she received an end-of-the-day vaccination that would have otherwise gone to waste.
An anonymous party told Channel 7 KGO news, which aired a report critical of Ramos. Supervisors in the wake of this and other media attention said they received many messages from constituents on the topic.
Supervisor Diane Dillon on March 2 suggested the county have a third party do a fact-finding report on the county’s January vaccine processes. The Board of Supervisors agreed on March 4 and the county hired the law firm Meyers Nave to do the report.
At the March 4 Board of Supervisors meeting, Ramos asked if the county had done its own investigation of her Jan. 20 vaccination.
“In terms of an investigation, I would say no,” Tran replied. “In terms of a very quick half-a-day, I have asked staff to check to see what happened. And yes, a preliminary look has been conducted just very quickly.”
But since then, "folks have been approached" and suggestions made that "there are more details to be added," he told supervisors before they approved doing a third-party report.
Ramos later obtained a redacted copy of that "preliminary look" done by county Risk and Emergency Services Manager Kerry John Whitney. It is an email from Whitney to Tran with the names, including Ramos’, blacked out.
“What is clear is a vaccine was never ‘reserved’ for (blacked out), nor did (blacked out) ever lobby for a vaccine,” the email said at its end. “It appears that (blacked out) was simply in the right place at the right time.”
Ramos in early April shared the email with the Napa Valley Register and accused Tran of “withholding" this information from the Board before it made its March 4 decision. She said the Board didn’t need to do a third-party investigation, since the county’s “internal investigation” had cleared her.
Whitney in an April 30 letter to the Board of Supervisors said his inquiry into the Ramos vaccination was done after Tran requested a quick “look see.” He made a few phone calls to clinic staff.
“Minh did NOT ask me to investigate this incident and I certainly did not view my limited inquiry as such,” Whitney wrote.
Tran in the May 3 memo said Ramos on April 20 told him and Assistant CEO Becky Craig that she had reported him to the State Bar over the incident. He added that as the Napa County CEO, he is an administrator or manager and is not practicing law.
“It seems that her actions were mean-spirited, vindictive in nature and intended to discredit the Board’s directed investigation while retaliating against me for my limited role in this process,” Tran wrote. “I wish these actions could be stopped and the situation remedied before exposing Napa County to even more legal and financial risks.”
He didn’t describe what those risks are. Contacted on Wednesday through county spokesperson Janet Upton, Tran declined to elaborate on the memo.
Tran in the memo wrote that that the events of recent months caused him “much anguish.” It is challenging to work to move the organization forward while trying to defend himself, he wrote.
“The worst part here is that the blaming is completely misplaced for I did not cause this vaccine problem,” Tran wrote. “I was not at the vaccine site and I did not request for the vaccine review/investigation (by Meyers Nave).”
The county released the 21-page Meyers Nave report to the Napa Valley Register in mid-May. Among other things, it found no evidence that Ramos demanded a vaccine on Jan. 20, but said clinic staff felt pressured to give her one because of her presence and likely could have found a qualifying person in her absence.
Ramos on Wednesday said that sharing data-driven concerns and pointing out actions lacking transparency is not mean-spirited and vindictive, but is quite the contrary. It is leadership.
"I will continue to work diligently with my colleagues and county leadership to ensure we are carrying out our obligation to this county and serving the public in an ethical, transparent manner and accomplishing our mission to serve our community and support its health and well-being," she said in an email.
Tran in his May 3 memo also talked about the future.
“With vaccines being plentiful nowadays and the COVID-19 crisis substantially ameliorated, it is my sincere hope this dark cloud will soon pass us,” Tran said. “We have to get the county’s operations back to normal as there are many important issues needing your Board’s attention and actions.”
At the May 18 Board of Supervisors meeting, supervisors during public comments heard from two speakers on the Ramos vaccination incident. One called on Ramos to resign. Another said Dillon divided the county by proposing the third-party report.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.