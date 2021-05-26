Napa Supervisor Ramos reported county CEO Tran to State Bar

He didn’t describe what those risks are. Contacted on Wednesday through county spokesperson Janet Upton, Tran declined to elaborate on the memo.

Tran in the memo wrote that that the events of recent months caused him “much anguish.” It is challenging to work to move the organization forward while trying to defend himself, he wrote.

“The worst part here is that the blaming is completely misplaced for I did not cause this vaccine problem,” Tran wrote. “I was not at the vaccine site and I did not request for the vaccine review/investigation (by Meyers Nave).”

The county released the 21-page Meyers Nave report to the Napa Valley Register in mid-May. Among other things, it found no evidence that Ramos demanded a vaccine on Jan. 20, but said clinic staff felt pressured to give her one because of her presence and likely could have found a qualifying person in her absence.

Ramos on Wednesday said that sharing data-driven concerns and pointing out actions lacking transparency is not mean-spirited and vindictive, but is quite the contrary. It is leadership.