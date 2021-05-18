Napa supervisors accept Sheriff Robertson's resignation, tentatively appoint Ortiz sheriff

Napa County supervisors on Tuesday accepted Sheriff John Robertson’s resignation effective June 26 and tentatively appointed Capt. Oscar Ortiz, chief of the American Canyon Police Department, to finish out his term.
Robertson didn’t go to the microphone during the session at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. Asked about his pending retirement before the session, he said he wanted to wait until the Board took action on his successor before making a statement.
Robertson began his law enforcement career in 1981 with the San Mateo Police Department. He joined the Napa County Sheriff’s Office in 1991 and was appointed sheriff by the Board of Supervisors in 2012 and elected in 2014 and 2018.
“I think it’s unfortunate Sheriff Robertson has made this decision, because we have all valued the work he has done, the service he has performed, the leadership he has provided to the Sheriff’s department,” Supervisor Diane Diane Dillon said.
To say Robertson has set a high standard would be an understatement, Supervisor Belia Ramos said.
Robertson recommended to supervisors that they appoint Ortiz to fill out his term through the end of 2022. Supervisors did so tentatively by unanimous vote, with a final vote to come at a future meeting.
Ortiz has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 1996 and headed the investigation’s unit before become American Canyon police chief in 2017. The city contracts for law enforcement with the Sheriff’s Office.
“I take your recommendation, Sheriff Robertson, to heart,” Ramos said.
Undersheriff Jon Crawford announced last week that he will run for Sheriff in the 2022 election. Ortiz said after the meeting that he planned to "eventually" launch a campaign for sheriff in the June 2022 election, but preferred that the spotlight on Tuesday be on Sheriff Robertson.
Supervisor Ryan Gregory said it’s fortunate to have two people interested in the Sheriff’s position, adding he has a lot of respect for both Ortiz and Crawford.
He considered having the Board of Supervisors interview both Ortiz and Crawford for the appointment, but will honor Robertson’s recommendation to appoint Ortiz, Gregory said.
“The community will have two great choices, it looks like, coming up next year,” Gregory said.
“And one will have an advantage,” said resident Jim Hinton from the audience, referring to the expected, official appointment of Ortiz to fill out Robertson’s term.
Sgt. Kyle Eddleman, president of the Napa County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, said the association supports the appointment of Ortiz. He also said the association extends its well wishes to Robertson on his upcoming retirement.
Ortiz said a few words to supervisors after they voted on his tentative appointment. He first congratulated Robertson on a 40-year law enforcement career.
“I really, really treasure your recommendation and I’m honored and humbled by your recommendation and I’m humbled, Board members, Mr. Chair and community members,” Ortiz said.
“Short and sweet, continuing the good model of Sheriff Robertson,” Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.