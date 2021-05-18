Napa supervisors accept Sheriff Robertson's resignation, tentatively appoint Ortiz sheriff

Napa County supervisors on Tuesday accepted Sheriff John Robertson’s resignation effective June 26 and tentatively appointed Capt. Oscar Ortiz, chief of the American Canyon Police Department, to finish out his term.

Robertson didn’t go to the microphone during the session at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. Asked about his pending retirement before the session, he said he wanted to wait until the Board took action on his successor before making a statement.

Robertson began his law enforcement career in 1981 with the San Mateo Police Department. He joined the Napa County Sheriff’s Office in 1991 and was appointed sheriff by the Board of Supervisors in 2012 and elected in 2014 and 2018.

“I think it’s unfortunate Sheriff Robertson has made this decision, because we have all valued the work he has done, the service he has performed, the leadership he has provided to the Sheriff’s department,” Supervisor Diane Diane Dillon said.

To say Robertson has set a high standard would be an understatement, Supervisor Belia Ramos said.