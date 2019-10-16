The Napa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved an agreement with Napa Communities Firewise Foundation for a maximum of $100,000 to support continued community assistance intended to lessen the effects of wildland fires.
The Foundation is a community-based fire awareness and fire hazard reduction program designed by county and state fire professionals to help Napa County residents survive wildfires.
Napa County Firewise Foundation was previously supported by grant funding that is no longer available. Without the new funding approved by the Board of Supervisors, the Foundation would have ceased operations, making it more difficult for residents to obtain wildland fire prevention assistance. The $100,000 will come from the Fire Fund.
“The approval of this important agreement between NCFF and Napa County Fire Department is a continuation of the County's longstanding commitment to making Napa County safe for both residents and visitors,” said Napa County Fire Chief Geoff Belyea.
Under the agreement, the Foundation will support community-based Fire Safety Councils, create community maps to identify areas of concerns, assistance with mitigation projects, host Home Ignition Zone Workshops and community meetings and maintain a Firewise website for Napa County