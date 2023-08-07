Napa County supervisors recently voted to spend $215,000 in taxpayer money for an agreement involving OLE Health, but Supervisors Alfredo Pedroza and Ryan Gregory had left the board chamber.

Both said they had a potential conflict of interest. Pedroza said his wife works for OLE Health. Gregory says he has a relationship with an OLE Health employee.

Usually, a potential conflict of interest comes about because the elected official might unduly benefit financially from a decision. The reason is usually the official’s business interests or property holdings.

If a potential conflict exists, the elected official must do as Pedroza and Gregory did on July 18 — stay out of the matter. That’s the law under the California's Political Reform Act passed by voters in 1974.

“An official with a disqualifying conflict of interest may not make, participate in making or use his or her position to influence a governmental decision,” according to the state Fair Political Practices Commission.

But how does the public know if an elected official has a potential conflict of interest?

Elected officials must file a 700 form with the county Election Division every year. In it, they list their economic interests to the best of their knowledge under penalty of perjury.

They also list gifts received. Under state law, they should forgo voting for an issue involving a party that has given them gifts totaling $590 or more in 12 months.

The goal is transparency. Residents can use the forms to help determine whether an elected official is making decisions in the best interest of the public, as opposed to for personal gain, according to the Fair Political Practices Commission.

Napa County supervisors this year filed 700 forms listing their economic interests in 2022. Here are the results:

Anne Cottrell — Cottrell reported ownership interest in three St. Helena houses and investments in Everything Set software services and Camus Energy software services.

Gifts received in 2022 were a Nor Cal Carpenters Union Moose Feed lunch worth $100 and a Winegrowers of Napa County lunch worth $95.

Joelle Gallagher — Gallagher reported ownership interest in a city of Napa house. She received a salary in 2022 from her former position as executive director of First 5 Napa County, prior to becoming county supervisor. Her spouse received income as lecturer at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey.

She reported no gifts.

Ryan Gregory — Gregory reported being a partner with KG Planning Partners. The forms don't require him to list a relationship with an OLE Health employee. Gregory has said he abstains from votes involving OLE Health out of caution.

Gifts received were a Cinco de Mayo Golf Tournament pass from vintner Mike Swanton worth $100 and Winegrowers of Napa County lunch worth $85.

Alfredo Pedroza — Pedroza reported ownership in two city of Napa houses and an office complex at 1827 Clay St. in the city of Napa. He lists the Alfredo Pedroza finance, banking and investments business, which received income from Pacific Hospitality Group, which owns the local Meritage Resort and Spa. He lists related investments with Napa Franchise Ventures II, LLC and with EET Napa LLC, which is connected with the now-closed Gran Electrica restaurant in Napa.

Vinedos AP LLC isn't on the list. Pedroza has said he left that venture owned by his in-laws in late 2021. Vinedos figured in a 2022 dispute over whether Pedroza could vote on the now-defunct Walt Ranch vineyard proposal, given Vinedos owns adjacent Atlas Peak land.

Gifts received were $100 in wine from Darioush winery and a Winegrowers of Napa County lunch worth $100.

Belia Ramos — Ramos reported being president of Raise the Bar LLC, her business that tutors law students for the bar exam. She has stock in JV China LLC, a wine export company.

Gifts received in 2022 were a Silverado Resort and Spa golf tournament pass worth $300, a Winegrowers of Napa County lunch worth $100, a Napa Valley Vintners dinner worth $100, a holiday luncheon from Kathryn Hall worth $100 and a Harvest Dinner from HALL Wines worth $100.

Public employees who influence government decisions must also file 700 forms.

For example, Brian Bordona is interim director of Planning, Building and Environmental Services, the county department that oversees wine country growth. He is to be named permanent director last week. The only item he listed in his 700 form for 2022 was his county salary.

Go to countyofnapa.org/406/Form-700 to see Napa County 700 forms.

