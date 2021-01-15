Napa supervisors grant Balloons Above the Valley more launches

The tourism industry is being hurt by the pandemic and wildfires. Tourism recovery is imperative to the economic health of the valley, she said.

“It’s important to offer a wide variety of attractive activities for tourists, like hot air ballooning, so that visitors stay in our local hotels,” Gallagher told supervisors.

Dillon clarified that the issue before the Board of Supervisors wasn't a thumbs up or down on the ballooning industry. She also noted that the vote was over an expansion and doesn't affect the existing Balloons Above the Valley operation or other balloon operations.

Wagenknecht was willing to grant the Balloons Above the Valley expansion request for three to five years, at which point the county could or could not grant a use permit extension based on performance.

That permit sunset wasn’t included in the motion that supervisors voted on, so Wagenknecht voted "no." The county will do one-year administrative check-in on whether Balloons of the Valley is complying with conditions of approval.

Ramos called ballooning a “quite unique yet so Napa Valley land use.” She saw a connection with agriculture.