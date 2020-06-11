Napa Supervisors hear criticism over public comments timing

Advocates for renter eviction protections amid the COVID-19 crisis wanted to make a big splash before the Napa County Board of Supervisors, only to see a three-hour wait reduce their impact to more of a spatter.
Officials from local housing groups and several tenants came to Tuesday’s 9 a.m. meeting to speak during general public comments. Public comments allows people to address the Board of Supervisors about concerns not on the agenda.
Public comments didn’t happen until noon on a complicated, agenda-shuffling day. By then, the tenants had left, leaving no firsthand comments about the strain faced by those having trouble paying rent because of COVID-19-related job losses.
Joelle Gallagher of First 5 Napa County said she understood why the Board needed to do some agenda juggling. But the moves accommodated people paid to be there.
“There were many people here who needed to express themselves who weren’t being paid to be here,” Gallagher told supervisors. “And they need to be the priority.”
Board of Supervisors chairperson Diane Dillon said Wednesday the delay was the result of a meeting that went sideways, not a regular way of doing business. The bottom line, she said, is she doesn’t want a repeat. The Board of Supervisors agenda calls for public comments after presentations, department head reports and the consent calendar. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, the public often addressed supervisors by 9:30 a.m. or so. These days, Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio leads off meetings with a pandemic update. Public comments at recent meetings have begun between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
In addition, supervisors on Tuesday heard a presentation from Sheriff John Robertson in light of calls for law enforcement reforms. They heard a presentation from economist Robert Eyler that had to take place in the morning. They had a longer-than-usual consent calendar discussion. Public comments began at noon. Three hours is too long to expect the public to wait, housing advocates said when they finally got to speak. Supervisors also expressed concern.
“We have really been jumping around on the agenda out of necessity,” Dillon said at the end of Tuesday’s meeting. “Maybe there’s a way to make it easier for the public to understand.”
Supervisors agreed to look at an agenda structure at a future meeting that better accommodates those wanting to speak during public comments.
“We’re in different times and different kinds of energy (are) coming from the public,” Dillon said. Gallagher proposed a solution ← the Board of Supervisors should hold public comments at the start of the meeting, after the pledge and roll call but before moving on to other matters.
“We need to change the way the agenda works so the public can comment first and foremost before other business gets done,” she said.
Even with the delay, housing advocates during public comments tried to make what they considered some urgent points.Pablo Zatarain, executive director of Fair Housing Napa Valley, said many of Napa County’s most vulnerable residents are now three months behind on their rent. That includes seniors on fixed income, low-income families and a disproportionate amount of the Latinx community.
“These household face substantial challenges as they attempt to recover from the emergency, including the very real possibility of eviction upon the lifting of emergency orders,” he said.
He asked Napa County to take action with a countywide policy. The Board of Supervisors later agreed it wants to look at options.
County Housing and Homeless Services Director Molly Rattigan said the county is working with the cities on a proposed, countywide solution for the evictions issue, if the state doesn’t address the matter further. Napa County is doing a survey of tenants to get data on the ability to pay rent. Rattigan said that, as of Tuesday morning, 97 tenants had responded.
The county between March and May provided $348,000 in Season of Sharing assistance to 182 households, she said. The nonprofit Season of Sharing is giving the county an additional $164,000 for June.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
