Napa Supervisors hear criticism over public comments timing

In addition, supervisors on Tuesday heard a presentation from Sheriff John Robertson in light of calls for law enforcement reforms. They heard a presentation from economist Robert Eyler that had to take place in the morning. They had a longer-than-usual consent calendar discussion. Public comments began at noon. Three hours is too long to expect the public to wait, housing advocates said when they finally got to speak. Supervisors also expressed concern.

“We have really been jumping around on the agenda out of necessity,” Dillon said at the end of Tuesday’s meeting. “Maybe there’s a way to make it easier for the public to understand.”

Supervisors agreed to look at an agenda structure at a future meeting that better accommodates those wanting to speak during public comments.

“We’re in different times and different kinds of energy (are) coming from the public,” Dillon said. Gallagher proposed a solution ← the Board of Supervisors should hold public comments at the start of the meeting, after the pledge and roll call but before moving on to other matters.

“We need to change the way the agenda works so the public can comment first and foremost before other business gets done,” she said.