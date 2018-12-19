Napa County Strategic Plan 2019-22

Here is a sample of proposed Napa County Strategic Plan actions:

- Use available data sources to evaluate grape and wine production to determine potential development capacity.

- Convene a work group to explore establishing a countywide Economic Development Board with diverse representation to support small businesses and regional economic development.

- Support Napa Valley Transportation Authority’s autonomous vehicle bus pilot project in downtown Napa.

- Explore options of using state properties located within the county for housing.

-Create buffers around municipal reservoirs and develop a surface water quality monitoring program with the cities/town.

- Adopt and implement a climate action plan.

- Work with landowners to explore farmworker housing options on privately owned parcels.

- Implement family early literacy programs through the Napa County Library.

- Create a series of workshops to increase the public’s understanding of county operations.

- Explore the implementation of mental health diversion programs.

- Begin outreach to the public in preparation of the next strategic plan in 2020.