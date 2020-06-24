Napa supervisors to hold special meeting on re-entry facility

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Napa County Board of Supervisors will discuss using the re-entry facility for quarantine and isolation housing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supervisors will hold a special meeting on Thursday, June 25. They meet at 10 a.m. at the county administration building, 1195 Third St. in Napa.

The re-entry facility was designed to house low-level offenders who would otherwise be in jail. It is located along Highway 29 near Syar quarry.

Napa County held a "grand opening" for the re-entry facility in February 2019, but some items remained to be finished and the contractor subsequently pulled out. That left the county to finish the facility using a performance bond, a task that stretched into this spring. The facility is empty.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.