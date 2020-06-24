You are the owner of this article.
Napa supervisors to hold special meeting on reentry facility

Re Entry Facility Tour

Officials led a tour of the Napa County jail reentry facility in south Napa in February 2019. The facility was to open at that time, but disputes with the contractor delayed opening and the complex remains empty.

 File photo

The Napa County Board of Supervisors will discuss using the re-entry facility for quarantine and isolation housing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supervisors will hold a special meeting on Thursday, June 25. They meet at 10 a.m. at the county administration building, 1195 Third St. in Napa.

The reentry facility was designed to house low-level offenders who would otherwise be in jail. It is located along Highway 29 near Syar quarry.

Napa County held a "grand opening" for the reentry facility in February 2019, but some items remained to be finished and the contractor subsequently pulled out. That left the county to finish the facility using a performance bond, a task that stretched into this spring. The facility is empty.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

