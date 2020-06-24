Napa supervisors to hold special meeting on reentry facility

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Napa County Board of Supervisors will discuss using the re-entry facility for quarantine and isolation housing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supervisors will hold a special meeting on Thursday, June 25. They meet at 10 a.m. at the county administration building, 1195 Third St. in Napa.

The reentry facility was designed to house low-level offenders who would otherwise be in jail. It is located along Highway 29 near Syar quarry.

Napa County held a "grand opening" for the reentry facility in February 2019, but some items remained to be finished and the contractor subsequently pulled out. That left the county to finish the facility using a performance bond, a task that stretched into this spring. The facility is empty.

