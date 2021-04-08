Napa supervisors want analysis of Fire Boss idea for quick wildfire response

The county working with Cal Fire will also have 46 state firefighters who will staff a 24-hour fire crew, county officials said.

Dunn said he is happy to have the helicopter in Napa County this fire season. But the helicopter could be called away from the county for a wildfire in another place.

He still wants the two Fire Boss planes here, filled with water and ready to take off at any time. When there’s a fire, assets are short, Dunn said.

Several speakers during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting also asked that the county accept the offer for the Fire Boss planes. They addressed supervisors during public comments.

“These planes can carry 800 gallons per trip. In a matter of an hour, they probably could go anywhere from 9,000 gallons to 14,000 gallons,” local farmer Cio Perez said.

Mount Veeder area resident Patricia Damery said she’s grateful a group is willing to be so generous as to offer the Fire Boss planes.

“It feels really important, given our terrain, that we have this immediate action that can happen when lightning strikes in a remote area, which a lot of Napa County is,” she said.