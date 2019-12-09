The Napa County Board of Supervisors will hold a community forum in January to inform the public of any incidents in 2019 in which the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency was provided access to individuals by local law enforcement departments.
The forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, in the Board Chambers, 1195 Third St., 3rd Floor, Napa. It will be held pursuant to California Government Code Section 7283.1(d), also known as the TRUTH Act, which was signed into law by Governor Brown in 2016.
The TRUTH Act requires any county or city government to hold a public hearing to report on incidents during a calendar year of ICE being given access to individuals by local law enforcement agencies.
The public is invited to attend the Jan. 14 forum. It will also be available for viewing online via live stream at https://tinyurl.com/NapaBOS.
The meeting room is wheelchair accessible. Assistive listening devices and interpreters are available through the Clerk of the Board of the Napa County Board of Supervisors.