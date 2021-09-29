Napa supervisors won't beef up salary formula

Napa County supervisors will stick with the status quo and not modify the formula that sets their salaries.
Under a 2005 county law, supervisors earn 47% of a Superior Court judge’s salary. They recently saw their base pay rise 4.3% to $105,393 annually because California gave judges a raise.
At Supervisor Belia Ramos’s request, the Board of Supervisor on Tuesday considered whether to at a future meeting revisit a 16-year-old salary policy.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht was willing to consider boosting that percentage of a judge’s salary. He noted he himself would see little benefit, given he will leave the Board of Supervisors in January 2023.
He was a teacher when he joined the Board of Supervisors and the salaries were similar, Wagenknecht said. But the Board has members who previously earned livings as attorneys, an engineer and a banker, he said.
“The types of people we have, the type of talent —we need to be able to pay them,” Wagenknecht said.
But three supervisors spoke out against the idea.
“We choose to do these jobs,” Board Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said. “We know what the pay is, we know what the salary is. That’s a choice we make to run for office, to be in public service.”
Supervisor Diane Dillon, like Wagenknecht, will leave the Board of Supervisors in January 2023. But, she said, there is an angle Wagenknecht hadn’t considered — their retirement pay is based on their salaries.
“That is especially kind of distasteful to me, people raising their salaries up before they leave and then walking away with a long-term benefit,” Dillon said.
Supervisor Ryan Gregory said supervisors are directors of a half-billion-dollar-a-year enterprise.
“But we knew what we were getting into,” Gregory said.
Gregory, Dillon and Pedroza mentioned the tough economic times many people are facing. That makes this the wrong time to talk about a more generous Board of Supervisors salary formula, they said.
According to Transparent California, 340 county employees in 2019 had higher base salaries than county supervisors. Resident Jim Hinton during public comments said this mean that 1,000 county employees make less.
“There are over 1,000 people making less money than you fat cats in your ivory tower down there at Third Street right now,” he told supervisors. “When are you going to talk about their raise?”
Just because California raised judge salaries during an economic crisis doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do, he added.
Resident George O’Meara followed Hinton and had another take on the topic. He said that from what’s he’s seen during his 50 years in the enterprise/sales business and from what supervisors do, supervisors are grossly underpaid.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset have acquired the Ink House south of St. Helena
Cannabis emulsions are infiltrating the wine game, offering CBD and THC benefits without a hangover.
Calistoga Vice-Mayor Irais Lopez-Ortega, the operator of two senior care facilities, has been charged with four felony counts of elder abuse.
Napa County will turn the mile stretch of Dry Creek Road north of the city of Napa essentially into a new road.
Napa County Sheriff's officers made arrests at Lake Berryessa after finding heroin in a car and a loaded rifle on a jet ski.
Roy Melanson, who committed a 1974 murder at Fagiani's bar, died in a Colorado prison in 2020, the Napa County District Attorney's Office confirmed.
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses battle burnout and staffing shortages amid persisting pandemic
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses, like many across the nation, are battling burnout and staffing shortages 19 months into the COVID-19 pa…
Napa County wildlife faces challenges with parts of the Napa River drying up and the landscape parched.
Despite efforts to staff up, the city of Napa currently has more vacant positions than it did six months ago.
Algae responsible for potentially strange odors and tastes in water as city of Napa switches to Lake Hennessey as primary water source
Natural annual growth of algae in Lake Hennessy leaves a small, but detectable, odor in the drinking water, Napa officials say.
Photos: Drive and Bike Electric showcases electric cars in Napa
Drive and Bike Electric Napa 2021
Drive and Bike Electric Napa 2021
Drive and Bike Electric Napa 2021
Drive and Bike Electric Napa 2021
Drive and Bike Electric Napa 2021
Drive and Bike Electric Napa 2021
Drive and Bike Electric Napa 2021
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.