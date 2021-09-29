Napa supervisors won't beef up salary formula

Napa County supervisors will stick with the status quo and not modify the formula that sets their salaries.

Under a 2005 county law, supervisors earn 47% of a Superior Court judge’s salary. They recently saw their base pay rise 4.3% to $105,393 annually because California gave judges a raise.

At Supervisor Belia Ramos’s request, the Board of Supervisor on Tuesday considered whether to at a future meeting revisit a 16-year-old salary policy.

Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht was willing to consider boosting that percentage of a judge’s salary. He noted he himself would see little benefit, given he will leave the Board of Supervisors in January 2023.

He was a teacher when he joined the Board of Supervisors and the salaries were similar, Wagenknecht said. But the Board has members who previously earned livings as attorneys, an engineer and a banker, he said.

“The types of people we have, the type of talent —we need to be able to pay them,” Wagenknecht said.

But three supervisors spoke out against the idea.