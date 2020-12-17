Napa supervisors won't consider major winery rule changes

Other supervisors agreed that wineries need more space to accommodate their allotted number of guests with social distancing. That could involve such things as allowing wine tasting in production areas or offices, when indoor wine tastings are again allowed in California.

But some supervisors disagreed with other Coalition Napa Valley requests. For example, Supervisor Belia Ramos said extending winery hours to 7 p.m. would create competition for restaurants.

Supervisor Ryan Gregory said wineries need the ability to receive the few visitors that might be coming to them amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He convinced his colleagues to explore giving wineries more flexibility with visitor caps.

The idea is a winery might be limited to 70 visitors a week and 10 visitors a day. But 14 people might show up on one day and none on another. Under Gregory's proposal, the winery could serve the higher number on that one day as long as visitation doesn't top 70 for the week.

“For a limited time, I can see that,” Wagenknecht said.

Dillon said she doesn’t envision many groups coming to wineries amid the pandemic. She questioned how many wineries this step would really end up helping.