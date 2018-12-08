A community forum on county interactions with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the selection of a treasurer-tax collector are among the topics scheduled for the Napa County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
California law requires communities to hold a forum if a local law enforcement agency provided ICE with access to people for immigration enforcement. The Napa County Department of Corrections in 2017 received 13 ICE requests, which resulted in three people being taken into ICE custody.
Each case was in response to a detainer hold from ICE and absent a warrant or court order. The director of corrections subsequently directed staff that inmates will not be detained on an immigration hold past their release date without a judicial warrant, a county report said.
The hearing is set for 8:30 a.m.
Supervisors are to interview candidates to fill the vacant, elected treasurer-tax collector post at 9 a.m. Candidates are David Goodrich, James Hudak, Michael Murray, Brian Riccomini and Andrea Solari.
Supervisors will also hear about the proposed changes to the federal public charge rule. That proposal has raised concerns about whether some immigrants will no longer seek health and other public aid.
The Board of Supervisors meeting will be at county administration building, 1195 Third St. in Napa. Go to https://bit.ly/2IPsTuV to see the agenda.