Napa Supes to hold special meeting on opening more businesses
The Napa County Board of Supervisors is ready to talk about allowing more local businesses to reopen with physical-distancing restrictions, including restaurants with sit-down service and tasting rooms.

It will hold a special meeting at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to consider endorsing a “variance attestation report.” By filing that report with the state, the county can allow certain businesses to reopen ahead of the state as a whole amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report “is a complex submittal” that sets forth various readiness criteria. Local hospitals and cities have submitted letters of support, a county agenda report said.

Once the Board of Supervisors gives its approval, the documents will go to the California Department of Public Health for review. Counties can’t proceed with the further business reopenings until their submittals appear on the Department of Public Health website.

Go to https://bit.ly/3dL9Q3g for more information on Thursday’s meeting and to learn how to watch online and submit public comments.

